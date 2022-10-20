One of the most often cited roadblocks for new users when it comes to switching over to Linux is the fact that it can be difficult to get many popular games up and running. If you’re one of those users, we’ve got some great news for you. Nobara Linux is looking to change all of that. Based on the popular leading-edge Linux distro Fedora, Nobara includes many tweaks, add-ons, and customizations designed to take all the headaches and hardships out of gaming on Linux.

7 HOURS AGO