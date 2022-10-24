ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
thefreebieguy.com

Best Buy Black Friday Deals – HUGE Savings on Laptops, TV’s, Beats and More

Start saving with Black Friday prices today at Best Buy! You do not want to wait to take advantage of these prices! Items are marked down to their Black Friday prices already and you won’t find a better deal! Save on laptops, tv’s, headphones, coffee makers and so much more! Check out a few deals below!
Glamour

11 Best Black Friday Furniture Deals You Can Already Snag in 2022

The biggest shopping day of the year is a great time to pick up holiday gifts on sale, but the best Black Friday furniture deals might just be our favorite discounts of the bunch. Home decor retailers like Target, Wayfair, and Article go all out with their Black Friday deals each year—and while we don’t know exactly what they’re planning just yet, a few early markdowns have already landed.
CBS News

The best Ninja kitchen appliance deals at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention shoppers, Amazon has early Black Friday deals on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. Ahead of the mega-sales event, Amazon is...
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Us Weekly

The New ‘It’ Blazer for Fall Just Arrived on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall shopping is now in full force! It might be our favorite season when it comes to picking out new clothing. We get to layer again — without dripping in sweat! We often feel our most fashionable in […]
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
SheKnows

Melissa & Doug’s Site-Wide Sale Lets You Stock Up on Kids’ Holiday Gifts at Half-Off — But Only for a Few Days

Finding durable toys that look cute and provide hours of entertainment for your kids isn’t as easy as it sounds. Sure, shelves are lined with hundreds of toys, but it’s rare to find ones that are safe, encourage independent play, and help develop creative minds. That’s where Melissa & Doug’s toys come in. The brand is known for its wooden toy sets that are interactive, imaginative, and, most importantly, fun. What more could you want when doing your holiday shopping? Even better: the brand is hosting an incredible BOGO sale where you can shop whatever you want on the website...
