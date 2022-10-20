the 1% is draining every dollar the can out of use, the keep raising prices = Inflation, Their greed and power over the people is so crystal clear, they have destroyed the middle class, brain wash a good percentage of our country and have divided our country, keep you people divided and brainwashed and it's easier to control, there is no real reason other than GREED AND POWER that prices and Inflation is going to the moon, they have us in a corner and no they have the power and control, what's the alternative, GO HUNGRY OR HOMELESS,they fear the day when people have had enough, politicians will promise things they no they can't deliver on just to sucker your vote, don't get me wrong their are sincere politicians but the system is rigged,Sad what our country has become.
Related
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? It depends on your birthday
Stimulus update: Exact date $1,050 one-time inflation relief check payments will be sent out revealed
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
A billionaire couple has donated $1 million every week this year. Here’s where the money is going
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Claim your $1,400 stimulus check before November 17 — here's how
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
These retail chains may not survive a recession
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1