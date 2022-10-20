ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Oracle Of Delphi
6d ago

Ryan lost all these jobs in this area. He has not done one significant thing for the region in over 20 year in office. Time for him to go and give someone else a chance.

Beverly Greene
2d ago

Everyone forgets inflation is not just happening here but all over the world. Edward

Uncle Fester 60
2d ago

Anyone interested look up CHILLCAN project in Youngstown where they were given grant money, took property to build plant eminent domain threat or buyout & it was abandoned East side home owner put alot into his home including a seperate workshop & it all was torn down🤔

