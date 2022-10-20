Read full article on original website
Oracle Of Delphi
6d ago
Ryan lost all these jobs in this area. He has not done one significant thing for the region in over 20 year in office. Time for him to go and give someone else a chance.
Reply(2)
29
Beverly Greene
2d ago
Everyone forgets inflation is not just happening here but all over the world. Edward
Reply(28)
22
Uncle Fester 60
2d ago
Anyone interested look up CHILLCAN project in Youngstown where they were given grant money, took property to build plant eminent domain threat or buyout & it was abandoned East side home owner put alot into his home including a seperate workshop & it all was torn down🤔
Reply(2)
6
Related
First on CNN: Senate Democrat warns Fed it's 'foolish' to keep lifting interest rates
Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper is pleading with the Federal Reserve to pause its relentless attack on crushing inflation before it does more harm than good.
Opinion: The results of Ryan vs. Vance may spell the end of Ohio's legacy
The 2022 US Senate race in Ohio will have national implications, writes Paul Sracic. The results will determine if Ohio can be "a presidential bellwether" and "whether Democrats have permanently ceded what was formerly the most Democratic part of the state."
Biden to sharpen closing message in upstate New York by accusing Republicans of raising costs for Americans
President Joe Biden will step up his effort to paint Republicans as a threat to Americans' pocketbooks in a speech from upstate New York on Thursday, a closing argument that focuses less on his own accomplishments and more on what the GOP might do if they take control of Congress.
'It was tough': Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman's debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz.
Watch these men pose as officials and try to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine
CNN's Drew Griffin reports on the two men, one armed and in a bulletproof vest, who showed up at the Cross Village, Michigan, community center claiming to be from the Department of Defense and tried to copy 2020 election data from a voting machine in an attempt to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud.
This Ohio Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
EPA recommends Louisiana state agencies consider relocating elementary school students over toxic chemical exposure
The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that Louisiana health and environmental officials consider relocating students from an elementary school near a chemical plant after the federal agency found the children may be exposed to harmful levels of toxins, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death
The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters burglarized
The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into earlier this week, campaign officials and law enforcement told CNN.
These Floridians were hit by Hurricane Ian a month ago. Here's what FEMA has done for them so far
A month after the Category 4 hurricane devastated parts of Florida's west coast, residents are still trying to put their lives back together. FEMA assistance is critical for many of them, but they have had different experiences dealing with the agency.
Mark Meadows ordered by court to testify in Georgia 2020 election meddling probe
A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury 2020 election meddling investigation.
Why Pennsylvania's race could determine who wins the Senate
Tell me who wins the Pennsylvania Senate race, and I'll probably be able to tell you who controls the Senate next year.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Hear what Fetterman has to say after rocky debate performance
During a campaign rally, Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman directly addressed the issues in his first debate since having a stroke. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in federal bust connected to 3 major drug trafficking groups
A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, pledged to "declare an invasion" over the immigration crisis at the southern border. CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to a law professor who breaks down what Lake means.
Judge orders Meadows to testify. Haberman reveals what info he could give prosecutors
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman says Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could provide insight into the former president's state of mind about the grand jury investigation in Georgia.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 52