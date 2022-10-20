Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in one of the country's most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is nearly five months late in releasing a final rule outlining protections for the lesser prairie chicken. The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 proposed adding a Texas and New Mexico population to the endangered species list and a separate population found elsewhere in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to the threatened list. The Center for Biological Diversity claims decades of stalling by the government is threatening the bird.
wcn247.com
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.
wcn247.com
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits has heard conflicting views about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy though it allows for later abortions to prevent substantial harm to a pregnant woman or her death. Martina Badell is a doctor who specializes in maternal and fetal health. She said during trial Tuesday that the exception is unclear and has “hand-tied” doctors in the state. An obstetrician and gynecologist who testified for the state of Georgia said she expects doctors in the state will eventually receive guidance on that exception.
wcn247.com
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer defending a Colorado man against charges he cheated donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border says jurors should question why the trial is in New York. Attorney John Meringolo made the unusual appeal Tuesday during an opening statement on behalf of Timothy Shea. Shea is the last man standing trial after two others pleaded guilty and Steven Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. A prosecutor told jurors that Shea helped siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from the “We Build The Wall” campaign after promising every cent would go to the wall.
wcn247.com
Ian's damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida. Crop damage ranged from $686 million to $1.2 billion. The biggest losses came from citrus, which had damages between $416 million and $675 million. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season. Florida produces about 60% of all the citrus consumed in the U.S.
wcn247.com
Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS), in partnership with M-Files, a global leader in information management, is announcing its sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion on December 8, 2022, in Miami, FL. Each year, Special Olympics Florida serves nearly 60,000 athletes from Key West to Pensacola. Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.
wcn247.com
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
wcn247.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.
wcn247.com
Justices to sort out if mail-in ballot envelopes need dates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Senior Pennsylvania state elections officials are arguing in a new court filing that handwritten dates on the envelopes that many state voters use to mail in their ballots shouldn't be mandatory. The brief filed with the state Supreme Court on Tuesday says that's partially because the Legislature in 1968 acted to deemphasize the importance of dates on envelopes. Some county officials who run the nuts and bolts of vote counting are poised to throw out ballots without the proper dates in next month's election, while others are expected to count them. The Republican plaintiffs say if those ballots aren't thrown out they should at least be segregated during counting.
wcn247.com
Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.
wcn247.com
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He's being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen's father reported them missing Oct. 13.
wcn247.com
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney general Kathleen Kane as well as testimony about her refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, is awaiting trial in Lackawanna County Court on DUI and careless driving charges in a minor Scranton accident in March. She denies she was intoxicated, saying her car slid on ice.
wcn247.com
Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say a well-known Haitian journalist has survived an assassination attempt that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but is expected to recover, according to Frantz Duval, chief editor for both media. No one has been arrested in Tuesday's attack, although journalists in Haiti have long been the target of warring gangs who have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Comments / 0