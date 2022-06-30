Read full article on original website
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon. Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and...
Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming is here for McNeese students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s homecoming week at McNeese State University which means it’s time to grab your blue and gold, Cowboys. This upcoming week will be a busy one as Monday, Oct. 24 kicks off Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming. Traditions are a huge part of homecoming...
Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s fourth graders are leading the nation in showing the most improvement in reading levels, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The group released the latest scorecard for schools across the country through its Nation’s Report Card. “Our outcomes across Louisiana,...
