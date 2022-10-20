Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington
Ex-Marine Corps Harrier Pilot Who Worked In China Has Been Arrested
AFP via Getty ImagesThe arrest comes shortly after the revelation that retired Western fighter pilots were working directly with China’s air arms in concerning ways.
It’s time to stop using ‘kamikaze’ to describe the exploding drones in Ukraine
A US marine launches a Switchblade 300 drone in September, 2021, in California. U.S. Marine Corps / Alexis Moradian The term should be left in the past. Here's why.
Comments / 0