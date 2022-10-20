Read full article on original website
Baylor's Aranda, Tech's McGuire on opposite sidelines for first time
Since being named Texas Tech’s head coach last November, Joey McGuire has fired up the fan base and given Red Raider alums a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the rebirth of the program. Nobody wants to see McGuire succeed more than his old boss, Baylor coach Dave...
Baylor notebook: Shapen trying to reverse recent turnover problems
Turnovers have been an issue the past couple of weeks for Blake Shapen. The Baylor quarterback tossed a pair of interceptions in the Bears’ 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. He also suffered a third-quarter fumble that was scooped up by the Jayhawks’ Jereme Robinson and returned 49 yards, and set Kansas up for a score. It was the second straight week that Shapen lost a fumble that led to a touchdown for the opposing team.
China Spring now No. 1 in state; Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after Franklin loss
Friday's 1 vs. 2 clash lived up to the hype and then some. And at the end of the night, it was China Spring who emerged triumphant from an epic battle with a 38-36 win. The reward for the Cougars is the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A Division I, pushing Stephenville down to No. 2. Both teams are defending state champions from 2021, and assuming a chalky bracket, they'll meet again in the regional final, though the Yellowjackets will have to dodge both No. 5 Anna and No. 6 Celina to get there.
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools
As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
Waco-area news briefs: Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Brazos Park East
The 20th Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9 and the walk beginning at 9:30. The event seeks to build awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure.
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm
Correction: Earlier versions of this story online and in print misstated the 2018 first-day turnout and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed it. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife. Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.
Robert Morton pipe organ at Marlin's Palace Theatre brings silent films to life
A 1927 Robert Morton pipe organ at Marlin's Palace Theatre is now enjoying a new lease on life as a digital instrument. The historic theater will screen the 1925 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera" on Oct. 29.
