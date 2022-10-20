Read full article on original website
“They’re closing in”: Experts say DOJ may “force” Trump aide to testify after he pleads the Fifth
Federal prosecutors investigating the trove of national security documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are ramping up pressure on reluctant witnesses in the case, according to The New York Times. Prosecutors have expressed skepticism about the initial account provided by Walt Nauta, a "little-known figure who worked...
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Washington Examiner
Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP
EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
Washington Examiner
FBI and DOJ must 'remove' records on people pressured into waiving away gun rights, Republicans say
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are demanding the Justice Department and FBI confirm they have removed database records on people who secretly signed forms waiving away their rights to own, buy, or use firearms. The firearms rights group Gun Owners of America in September called on the DOJ and the FBI...
msn.com
Trump asks FBI to return several clemency petitions and documents on immigration
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked for the return of several clemency petitions and documents on his immigration policy during his time in the White House that were seized by the FBI during its operation at his Mar-a-Lago (Florida) estate. In a document received by the special expert overseeing...
Dominion CEO says unfounded voter fraud claims have put employees ‘into danger’
The head of voting systems company Dominion says unfounded allegations of voter fraud leveled against his company by former President Trump and his allies since 2020 have put people into harms way. “People have been put into danger,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper during an...
Washington Examiner
Durham reveals Mueller was investigating Trump dossier despite claims it was outside his purview
John Durham’s trial against Igor Danchenko revealed that Robert Mueller's special counsel team was investigating the discredited Trump dossier contrary to claims it was outside his purview — but the team couldn't corroborate a single key claim. Mueller’s April 2019 report did not establish any criminal Trump-Russia collusion...
