Anonymity is getting trickier. Back in the day, I would make a restaurant reservation by picking up the phone and using someone else’s name, either that of a companion or a name plucked from the air. Miller was a favourite: easy to convey (restaurants invariably put the person with the haziest command of English on phone-answering duty) and not a million miles away from Maschler. Now, with online booking, unless you set up a separate identity, as some of my cohorts do, you are destined to get rumbled.

1 DAY AGO