Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
King Charles III to sell 14 of the Queen’s treasured racehorses
An ardent horsewoman from early childhood (the young princess owned her first steed, a Shetland pony named Peggy, aged just four), Queen Elizabeth II was a keen racing enthusiast. Now, fellow fans of the sport could be in with a chance to own one of the late monarch’s magnificent racehorses, as her son, King Charles III, sells off part of the collection he’s inherited.
tatler.com
Belgian Royal Palace releases elegant new portraits as Princess Elisabeth turns 21
25 October is a special milestone for the Belgian Royal Family, as Princess Elisabeth – the country’s future queen – turns 21. The palace marked the occasion with the release of two new photographs of the young princess, in which she appears relaxed yet regal. With the...
Mike Leigh and Peter Docter to Appear on New Q&A Series ‘Picturehouse 441’
ASG Global has announced the launch of ‘Picturehouse 441,’ a new series featuring intimate virtual Q&As with various filmmakers and actors. The inaugural edition of the series, created by Adam S. Gordon and Joshua A. Handler, includes Pixar’s Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera discussing 2009’s “Up,” followed by a Q&A on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Leigh discussing 1983’s “Meantime.” “This is a dream come true,” Gordon and Handler said in a joint statement. “We wanted to create a way to bring world-class talent to film lovers across the country, and through Picturehouse 441, we have...
U.K.'s Sunak is first prime minister of color in nation grappling with inequality
The news that Rishi Sunak has become Britain's first prime minister of color was welcomed by many among Britain's large Indian and South Asian communities.
tatler.com
How a Norland nanny went from toddler training to Mick Jagger's private jet
Sally Arnold’s life story has been described as a ‘Hollywood biopic’, whose quiet beginning (she grew up on a farm in Wiltshire and then trained as a nanny) equipped her for a life on the road as Rock 'n' Roll’s first female tour manager. ‘Rock bands...
tatler.com
What is ‘Plazacore’? The Tatler-approved microtrend you’ll want to be wearing this season
With the fast-paced turnaround of social media, the fashion-inclined have been churning out microtrends like the champagne at Fashion Week in recent years. The Cottagecore movement saw its disciples yearn for a rural appeal; Mermaidcore had ethereal hippies dying their hair pastel blue and taking to conch jewellery; and, most egregiously, ‘Gorpcore’ (an acronym of Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts) saw the streetwear clan opt for puffa jackets, fleeces and outdoorswear in an ode to hiking.
tatler.com
Queen Letizia of Spain appears glamorous in backless navy gown
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with her husband King Felipe VI in a glamorous blue dress for the opening of the royal theatre season in Madrid - one of the staple events of the couple's calendar. The couple's public appearance is their first since a recent state visit to Germany, which marked the pair's return to the country for the first time in eight years.
tatler.com
Christie's announces a dazzling collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock's art
The Collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock is headlining art news this week at Christie’s. With almost 300 pieces of Lord and Lady Weinstock's magnificent assortment of Old Master Paintings, English and European furniture and extraordinary jewellery, it will be offered for sale in three live auctions this autumn.
tatler.com
Fay Maschler rubs shoulders with Mayfair’s bright young things at The Twenty Two
Anonymity is getting trickier. Back in the day, I would make a restaurant reservation by picking up the phone and using someone else’s name, either that of a companion or a name plucked from the air. Miller was a favourite: easy to convey (restaurants invariably put the person with the haziest command of English on phone-answering duty) and not a million miles away from Maschler. Now, with online booking, unless you set up a separate identity, as some of my cohorts do, you are destined to get rumbled.
tatler.com
Rishi Sunak meets King Charles III as he formally becomes Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak has formally become Prime Minister today, after he met with King Charles III, and gave his acceptance speech outside 10 Downing Street. He is now the UK's 57th prime minister and will enter Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries. Truss made her resignation speech at...
tatler.com
Dame Judi Dench reportedly considered starring in Season 5 of The Crown
Dame Judi Dench reportedly considered playing the Queen Mother in Season Five of The Crown, a source has revealed in the Times. Talks between Dench and the producers of The Crown reportedly went on for a few weeks and ‘both sides were taking it seriously’. Dench is said to have been sent a script for the new season, and to have liked it.
Comments / 0