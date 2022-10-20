Read full article on original website
Related
James Gunn and Peter Safran Give DC Studios and David Zaslav Bold, Brash and Slightly Risky New Guardians
James Gunn spent his summer thinking about the future. Three months before Tuesday’s shock announcement that he and longtime manager-turned-producer Peter Safran would take the reins at DC Films, the director showed up to July’s San Diego Comic-Con as a Disney employee, in town to give a first look at the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” As he walked the red carpet, Variety asked him there about expanding his Marvel superhero purview beyond Chris Pratt and company’s galactic misadventures. “All I care about is that when I take on a project, I gotta say, this is something that’s...
Mike Leigh and Peter Docter to Appear on New Q&A Series ‘Picturehouse 441’
ASG Global has announced the launch of ‘Picturehouse 441,’ a new series featuring intimate virtual Q&As with various filmmakers and actors. The inaugural edition of the series, created by Adam S. Gordon and Joshua A. Handler, includes Pixar’s Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera discussing 2009’s “Up,” followed by a Q&A on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. PT with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Leigh discussing 1983’s “Meantime.” “This is a dream come true,” Gordon and Handler said in a joint statement. “We wanted to create a way to bring world-class talent to film lovers across the country, and through Picturehouse 441, we have...
First Wives Club Gets Season 3 Release Date on BET+ — Plus, Watch the Trailer!
The ladies of First Wives Club are back, and they might be welcoming a new addition to the friend group. On Tuesday, BET+ announced the premiere date for Season 3, which is set for Thursday, Nov. 17; new episodes will stream weekly. The streamer also released the official trailer for the upcoming season, featuring Hazel (played by Jill Scott) looking shocked at her — or maybe someone else’s — pregnancy test results. Could there be a baby on the way for the singer and her Jamaican boo Nigel (Mikhail Keize)? Plus, it looks like therapy has done wonders for Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Gary...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0