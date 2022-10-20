The ladies of First Wives Club are back, and they might be welcoming a new addition to the friend group. On Tuesday, BET+ announced the premiere date for Season 3, which is set for Thursday, Nov. 17; new episodes will stream weekly. The streamer also released the official trailer for the upcoming season, featuring Hazel (played by Jill Scott) looking shocked at her — or maybe someone else’s — pregnancy test results. Could there be a baby on the way for the singer and her Jamaican boo Nigel (Mikhail Keize)? Plus, it looks like therapy has done wonders for Bree (Michelle Buteau) and Gary...

