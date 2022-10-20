Read full article on original website
wineindustryadvisor.com
Meet the Future of Sonoma County Wine – Legends: Next Gen
October 25, 2022 – Healdsburg, CA – After a three-year pause, the Sonoma County Wine Library Association is bringing back its Sonoma County Wine Legends event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10th, at the Steele Lane Community Center in Santa Rosa. A fundraiser for the Sonoma County...
wineindustryadvisor.com
Napa Valley Vintners Fundraising Begins for Reforestation and Wildfire Resiliency Efforts
10/24/2022 – Starting now, wine enthusiasts around the world can contribute to environmental efforts to protect the future of Napa Valley. In the spirit of coming together to do good, members of the Napa Valley Vintners have put together a fund-a-need campaign alongside five exceptional fund-a-forest experiences that will take place in Napa Valley in the spring of 2023.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Foley Family Wines Announces a Slew of Cool-Season Visitor Experiences at Its Iconic Sonoma County Wineries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (October 24, 2022)—Harvest is underway in California wine country and Foley Family Wines has seized the season as inspiration to spotlight a slew of wine tasting experiences at seven of its Sonoma County wineries. Foley is rolling out the welcome mat with activities ranging from new outdoor tastings, on-site entertainment, and unforgettable epicurean experiences. Reservations are available online at each winery’s website, linked from www.foleyfamilywines.com.
