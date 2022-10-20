ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

It’s Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester City are in Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund. The visitors came out ahead when these two teams last met and have secured a spot in the Round of 16. For their part, Dortmund would all but lock up a knockout round place with a draw in either of their last two matches. Here’s a look at how I see Pep Guardiola lining up the lads at the Westfalenstadion. Spoiler: Ederson will get the start in goal.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
The Associated Press

Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise

Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago. Few predicted it would happen this quickly. With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed...
The Associated Press

VAR calls help West Ham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — West Ham was helped by two VAR calls for its goals in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on Monday. Kurt Zouma’s 45th-minute header came moments after a corner swung in from the right struck fellow West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer on the arm as he jumped to meet the ball inside the six-yard box.
The Associated Press

Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa

This time, Unai Emery couldn’t resist a return to English soccer. Emery left his position as Villarreal coach on Monday to take charge of Aston Villa, replacing the fired Steven Gerrard. It will be Emery’s second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19. He turned...
The Associated Press

Last-place Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1

BERLIN (AP) — Struggling Bochum defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table and end the visitors’ five-game winning run across all competitions. Philipp Hofmann and Gerrit Holtmann scored, and Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann also saved a penalty, as the...
The Associated Press

Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich was dealt a meeting with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund given a short trip to Bochum in Sunday’s draw for the third round of the German Cup. Bayern, which has won the competition a record 20 times, was handed an away game but it will be able to rehearse for the trip when it hosts Mainz in the Bundesliga next weekend.
The Associated Press

Agnelli, Juve officials could face false accounting trial

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, vice president Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene are among 15 people who could face a trial for alleged false accounting and irregularities in player transfers following a notification from the public prosecutor’s office in Turin. Prosecutors have been investigating...

