Jefferson City, MO

Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A fighter jet might have been the source of a boom heard in Jefferson City and Cole County on Thursday morning.

People in Jefferson City and Cole County reported hearing a loud boom heard on Thursday morning.

There were no reports of damage from the boom, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. ABC 17 News reached out to several agencies to confirm what caused the noise.

A spokesperson for aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it conducted a "customer acceptance flight" of an F/A-18 fighter jet in the area. The F/A-18 is capable of traveling faster than the speed of sound.

A post made in a Facebook group for Jefferson City had more than 170 responses with various reports about the boom.

Residents across Jefferson City and as far south as Russellville reported hearing the noise.

