Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Minnesota Ponds Covered in Duckweed Causes Less Oxygen Production, More Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Duckweed covering Minnesota ponds is causing increased greenhouse gas emissions and reduced oxygen production, as research reveals. As part of photosynthesis, plants typically take in carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen. Greenery typically has a negative connotation with carbon emissions, and Minnesota's trees certainly fit that description. The situation is more...
Comments / 0