Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
1037qcountry.com
Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County road patrols to benefit from state funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is receiving funding to step up road patrols. Up to $17,500 is coming from the New York State Stop-DWI Foundation. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin says the funds will help increase patrols and education around impaired driving. She says there’s been fewer authorities on the...
1037qcountry.com
Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
1037qcountry.com
Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
1037qcountry.com
Tioga County looks to add foster homes
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an opportunity to become a foster parent in Tioga County. Officials are seeking foster homes for kids. They say the goal is to build friendships and support families. If you’re interested, there’s an upcoming informational meeting. It’s at 6:30 PM on Thursday at...
1037qcountry.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual
BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
1037qcountry.com
Towns of Lapeer, Scott to hold budget meetings on Tuesday
SCOTT, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Cortland County towns have upcoming budget meetings. Officials in Lapeer will talk about next year’s spending. Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which happens on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the Lapeer Highway Garage on Clarks Corners Road. A budget workshop in...
Comments / 0