San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed

The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The 6 Best (and Worst) Halloween Costumes To Skewer SF Politics

We’re a week out from Halloween, and the hunt for a good costume is getting real. The Haight has plenty of great thrift and vintage clothing stores, and the Mission has a handful of costume shops worth checking out. But we’re also in election season, which lends itself well to Halloween costumes laced with abstract political commentary. Here are six ideas.
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster

With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
COMMERCE, CA
sfstandard.com

As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform

The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Woman Killed, Another Hospitalized in Sunset District Car Collision

Two women were struck by a car in the Sunset District Monday morning and one died from her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street and marks the city’s 15th pedestrian fatality of the year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

