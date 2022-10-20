Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Answer to Safety Concerns Is More Community Ambassadors
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, city officials are planning to flood San Francisco’s Downtown and surrounding areas with up to 150 unarmed community ambassadors and retired police officers to assuage crime and safety concerns. Mayor London Breed is announcing the initiative at a Monday press conference at Hallidie...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed
The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
sfstandard.com
Math, Reading Scores Dipped in SF Public Schools After 2 Years of Pandemic Disruptions
After two years of pandemic disruptions, test scores plummeted in public schools across the nation—and California and San Francisco Unified School District are no exception. New data from the California Department of Education shows slipping math and English proficiency rates across SF’s public schools, particularly for its middle school students.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
sfstandard.com
The 6 Best (and Worst) Halloween Costumes To Skewer SF Politics
We’re a week out from Halloween, and the hunt for a good costume is getting real. The Haight has plenty of great thrift and vintage clothing stores, and the Mission has a handful of costume shops worth checking out. But we’re also in election season, which lends itself well to Halloween costumes laced with abstract political commentary. Here are six ideas.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Toilet Travails Flush Out City’s Inability to Just Get Things Done
Today was supposed to be a day of celebration: Former SF supervisor and now-Assemblymember Matt Haney was headed for a lunchtime town square photo op to celebrate securing $1.7 million from the state’s budget for a public restroom in Noe Valley. Instead, the high price tag ignited a shitstorm...
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster
With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
sfstandard.com
As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform
The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
sfstandard.com
Woman Killed, Another Hospitalized in Sunset District Car Collision
Two women were struck by a car in the Sunset District Monday morning and one died from her injuries, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department. The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street and marks the city’s 15th pedestrian fatality of the year.
Comments / 0