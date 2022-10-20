Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash
Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Five-star RB goes home very impressed after Buckeyes win over Iowa
The Buckeyes hosted a 5-star RB who went home very impressed after the Buckeyes win over Iowa on Saturday.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
What's next? Brown believes 'we'll play a lot better'
When your record is two games below .500 in the middle of your fourth season, when you've never won more than back-to-back games, when battles for bowl eligibility are ordinarily tug-o-wars waged in the second half of the season, there are ways to describe your time in charge. Neal Brown picked a good one to summarize the 2022 season Saturday, when the Mountaineers followed the tempting win against Baylor with a tempestuous loss to Texas Tech.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
Penn State RB Keyvone Lee sidelined vs Minnesota
Penn State is down to two scholarship running backs Saturday night against Minnesota. Although he initially appeared in uniform before kickoff, Nittany Lions junior Keyvone Lee did not participate in pregame warmups with positional peers and, before halftime, he was spotted on the sideline in street clothes. This development followed...
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Social media reaction to Texas Tech's blowout win over West Virginia
Texas Tech turned its most complete performance of the season en route to a 48-10 shellacking of West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders moved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 with the resounding victory. The following is a list of tweets recapping the victory as well...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
247Sports
Auburn DT Zykeivous Walker no longer with program
Junior defensive tackle and former top-100 recruit Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the Auburn football program, sources close to the situation informed Auburn Undercover. Walker made the decision to depart the team the week of the Ole Miss loss, and his name was removed from the team's official roster this week. He was part of the travel squad and played at Georgia in Week 6, then was not present at Ole Miss in the Tigers' most recent game.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'Bigger fish to fry' than PSU's James Franklin 'whining' about halftime skirmish
Michigan football enters off an open week, following its Oct. 15 win over Penn State, but discussion of that game continued Monday. At halftime in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the two teams exchanged words in Michigan Stadium's tunnel while the Nittany Lions allegedly blocked the Wolverines from entering their locker room, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. At his regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about that situation as well as comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin in which he called Michigan's tunnel setup "a problem."
247Sports
