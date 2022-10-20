Read full article on original website
Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots
The Cowboys got to watch “Monday Night Football” to scout upcoming foe the Chicago Bears. What did they see?
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Belichick Has Strange Answer to Patriots Starting QB Question
View the original article to see embedded media. After Monday night’s loss to the Bears, there appears to be some quarterback controversy surrounding the Patriots. And when coach Bill Belichick spoke to media members Tuesday morning, he wouldn’t give a definitive answer on who the team’s starting quarterback is.
Belichick Says Plan Was to Play Both QBs on Monday Night
Bill Belichick has found himself having to answer a plethora of questions after opting to pull starting quarterback Mac Jones for rookie backup Bailey Zappe in Monday night’s loss to the Bears. However, the Patriots coach maintains that the decision to do so was pre-arranged. Belichick first said after...
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
Brandon Thomas wants to play on a broken foot today. This explains everything about the hulking high school middle linebacker—but it doesn’t say exactly what you might think it says about him. Thomas is the type who elicits fear, who loves contact and delivers jarring blows. He’s big—6'...
