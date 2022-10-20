Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Video Of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding
While Sarah Hyland is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Wells Adams, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her dear friend and Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Oct. 22. In honor of Ferguson's big day, Hyland, 31, shared a super sweet video of Ferguson, now...
Jennifer Garner Attempts Viral Pumpkin Carving Hack in Must-See Video
Jennifer Garner got quite crafty in a recent Instagram video. The actress took to her social media page to try out a new pumpkin carving hack, so you don't have to! In the clip, the 13 Going on 30 star tries out the latest trend of using a hand mixer to carve out the pumpkin guts.
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his agent announced. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan's talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
Jason Momoa Strips Down to Nothing But a Loincloth in Cheeky Photos From Fishing Trip
Jason Momoa's latest set of photos left us wondering if the actor was fishing for sea life or compliments. The 43-year-old actor shared a couple of cheeky pictures from his recent at-sea adventure on Oct. 24 via Instagram, and fans are certain that he's quite the catch. In the 10...
Split Week Puts Relationships to the Test as Broken-Hearted Contestant Heads Home from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Passion and pain highlighted Bachelor in Paradise’s “Split Week.”. Monday night’s eighth episode picked up with Lace’s emotional return to the beach to confront Rodney about their relationship. And later, more lovers had to decide where they stood with their original guys and gals. Are Rodney...
