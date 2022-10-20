Tua Tagovailoa returns as the Miami Dolphins aim to snap a three-game skid when they welcome Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF. Miami is 15-6 in games in which it is favored since 2018. Pittsburgh has won two in a row and three of five meetings. Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 23 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

