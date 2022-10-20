ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Tua Tagovailoa returns as the Miami Dolphins aim to snap a three-game skid when they welcome Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers on SNF. Miami is 15-6 in games in which it is favored since 2018. Pittsburgh has won two in a row and three of five meetings. Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 23 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Jaguars vs Giants

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants look for their first 6-1 start since 2008 when they visit Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars during NFL Week 7. Jacksonville’s 18-game losing streak against teams from the NFC is the longest interconference skid in NFL history. This matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
