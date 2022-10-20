ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Jennifer Garner Attempts Viral Pumpkin Carving Hack in Must-See Video

Jennifer Garner got quite crafty in a recent Instagram video. The actress took to her social media page to try out a new pumpkin carving hack, so you don't have to! In the clip, the 13 Going on 30 star tries out the latest trend of using a hand mixer to carve out the pumpkin guts.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Clayton News Daily

Ryan Reynolds Shares Intimate Family Photos From Birthday Weekend Celebrations

Ryan Reynolds is ringing in another trip around the sun in the company of his closest family members. The Deadpool star turned 46 on Sunday, Oct. 23, and spent the weekend celebrating the milestone with the help of his mom, brother and, of course, wife Blake Lively. Reynolds gave his...
Clayton News Daily

Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Video Of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding

While Sarah Hyland is in newlywed bliss with her husband, Wells Adams, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her dear friend and Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Oct. 22. In honor of Ferguson's big day, Hyland, 31, shared a super sweet video of Ferguson, now...
Clayton News Daily

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his agent announced. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan's talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Meet The Wilds | The Dodo

When the baby hippo kisses the baby rhino on the head 😭.

