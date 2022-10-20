Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook
KD supports his embattled former OKC teammate.
Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst...
Lakers Reach a New Low
We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
SI:AM | Do the Patriots Have a Quarterback Controversy?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. As a Giants fan, I feel bad for teams who don’t have their quarterback situation figured out. 🏈 A football star still going strong after losing a foot. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free...
Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars
The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport. New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a...
Reports: Mac Jones to start for Patriots vs. Bears
Previous starting quarterback Mac Jones will be back under center tonight for the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears, multiple outlets reported Monday. Jones, injured in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, is currently 1-2 as the starter for the 3-3 Patriots, throwing for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks. In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely.
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
The Celtics Are Ready to Win it All. Is Joe Mazzulla Ready to Lead Them?
Inside his TD Garden office, Joe Mazzulla bounces a soccer ball between his feet. Ten times, drop. Twenty, drop. One juggle gets as high as 50 before it hits the floor. It’s 15 minutes before the Celtics’ opener against Philadelphia, before the defending Eastern Conference champions kick off a season with lofty expectations, before Mazzulla, Boston’s 34-year-old head coach, begins his first year on the job. These are the moments Mazzulla dreads. Not coaching. Mazzulla loves coaching. The deafening roar of the crowd? The Garden is a little rowdier than the Feaster Center, the 2,711-seat capacity home of Division II Fairmont State, Mazzulla’s last head-coaching gig. But it doesn’t faze him. Drawing up end-of-game plays? Mazzulla has been dreaming those up since 2009, when a career-threatening shoulder injury at West Virginia forced him to reexamine his basketball future. It’s the quiet minutes right before the games that make him anxious. “I get bored,” says Mazzulla. “So I do dumb stuff. Like juggling.”
Brady Reiterates Commitment to Bucs Amid Team’s Struggles
The Buccaneers are in the middle of a difficult slide, having lost four of their last five games, but Tom Brady isn’t giving up on the team. On his weekly Let’s Go! Podcast episode, Brady stood by his team despite its recent issues and has no plans to retire midseason.
Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
Another week of NFL action wraps up with Bears-Patriots on Monday Night Football, which means it's time once again to take stock of what happened around the fantasy football world. Good News, Bad News is back to examine the positives and negatives of players' performances each week and get to...
Week 8 Dynasty Stock Watch: Thornton, Cook, Purdy
A week ago in the Dynasty Stock Watch, I highlighted a handful of big-time players to consider selling high on if your team is in the process of a rebuild. This was admittedly an easy exercise. There aren't that many truly great veterans that command lots of draft capital in return. My examples were Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Leonard Fournette and Nick Chubb.
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
Stars Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown cuts ties with Kanye West’s company
Back in June, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics joined a new start-up
Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid
Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.
Steelers-Eagles Week 8 Odds, Point Total and Spread
PIT +10.5 (-118) | PHI -10.5 (-110) Total: 43.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 43.5 (-110) Of all the games Pittsburgh has been forced to play without T.J. Watt, the matchup against the Eagles is the most difficult. The Steelers' inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be troublesome this weekend as Jalen Hurts pilots the league’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (26.8 ppg). Philadelphia should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th most passing yards per game (275.4).
Bears-Cowboys Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bears, fresh off their shocking 33-14 upset of the Patriots on Monday Night Football, are massive underdogs (+9.5) once again in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Much-maligned quarterback Justin Fields completed 61.9% of his passes while rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Chicago’s defense was outstanding, recording eight sacks and three interceptions of Patriot signal-callers.
Broncos-Jaguars Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Broncos and Jaguars will both be looking to snap four-game losing streaks when they meet at Wembley Stadium in London in Week 8. Denver, which has scored just nine points in two of its last three games, will likely be without quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) for the second straight game. Brett Rypien was solid in his second career start in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets, throwing for 225 yards against a tough New York defense. However, he was only able to lead the club to one touchdown in a home defeat.
