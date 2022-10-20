Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Fireblocks Introduces Crypto Payment Engine for Merchants
Cryptocurrency custody provider Fireblocks announced the public launch of its payment engine in collaboration with payment giants Checkout.com and Worldpay as pilot partners. The pilot phase of the Payment Engine has successfully been completed with Checkout.com settling stablecoin transactions with $1 billion. “Fireblocks made sure that we could build the...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
thecoinrise.com
Sanctions Investigator Positions Opened at Robinhood
American financial service provider and brokerage firm Robinhood is hiring Sanctions Investigators for its financial compliance unit as it is looking at expanding its offerings. In the coming months, Robinhood would officially be releasing self-custody wallets. Therefore, the Sanctions Investigators will be linked to compliance which involves such self-custody wallets.
thecoinrise.com
Global Forex giant Oanda launches crypto trading services for Americans
In order to give investors convenient access to cryptocurrencies alongside their current FX portfolios, foreign exchange giant Oanda announced crypto trading services for its American market on October 20. With the move, Oanda becomes the latest traditional finance company to enter the cryptocurrency market, despite the time of low demand...
thecoinrise.com
Freeway Token Value Drops as it Halts Withdrawal and Trading
Cryptocurrency trading platform Freeway has applied the brakes to its trading services and this in turn is believed to have caused the value of its native token Freeway token (FWT) to plummet. At the time of this writing, FWT was trading at $0.00157937 which is around a 71% dip within the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
thecoinrise.com
FTX user loses $1.6M in crypto through 3Commas API
An API linked to the trading account was allegedly used by hackers to steal over a million dollars worth of digital assets from a crypto trader’s wallet. According to reports, an FTX user reported that his account had exchanged the DMM: Governance (DMG) token over 5,000 times via the 3Commas API, resulting in the loss of assets valued at roughly $1.6 million, in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, and FTX tokens.
thecoinrise.com
MakerDAO joins hands with Coinbase, becomes the largest holder of USDC
On October 24, crypto exchange giant Coinbase has announced that MakerDAO governance has voted in favor of the proposed custody of $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This indicates that Coinbase has for the first time made its USDC rewards program available to an institutional client. In exchange for a 1.5% fee, MakerDAO will hold the funds with Coinbase Prime, the company’s institutional broker. On October 24, the proposal received 109,944 MKR tokens, or 75% of the vote.
thecoinrise.com
Aussie Regulator Sues BPS Over False Statements on Qoin Token
Following the Aussie regulator’s warning to digital assets providers in Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has now commenced civil penalty proceedings in a Federal court against BPS Financial Pty Ltd (BPS). According to the regulator, BPS issued false, misleading, and deceptive representations of its Qoin token.
thecoinrise.com
CoinsPaid Processed Transactions Worth €16B in Crypto, Q3 Review Shows
Crypto payment ecosystem and digital assets processor CoinsPaid has released its quarterly review for Q3. According to the analysis, the firm has processed transactions worth €16 billion in cryptocurrencies, approximately $15.7 billion. In addition, CoinsPaid is still on a growing trend reaching almost €1 billion per month amidst the crypto winter.
thecoinrise.com
Japan Credit Bureau to Test run CBDC on Existing Infrastructure
The Japanese credit card company, Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) has announced the start of its Japan Central Bank Digital Currencies (JCBDC) project. As announced by the company on October 24, the project aims to utilize Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) transactions using JCB’s existing credit card infrastructure. The project...
thecoinrise.com
Bankruptcy Court Approves Celsius’ Timeline for Potential Assets Sale
The end of the bankruptcy proceeding of troubled crypto lender Celsius might just be near as the court has approved its planned sales schedule. According to the order of the court, it has set December 12 as the deadline for final bids and December 15 as an auction if necessary. It also approved December 22 for a sale hearing for any objections or discussion on the sale order after a winner must have been selected.
thecoinrise.com
Binance has got substantial tips to identify BSC token hub hackers
The hacker(s) responsible for the $570 million exploit on the crypto exchange platform Binance’s cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, earlier this month are about to be identified. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, stated in a recent interview with CNBC that the company had got substantial information from law...
