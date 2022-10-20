Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
kawc.org
The Field: Grijalva on Election, New Polling, and Mayor Nicholls on Yuma General Plan
Less than three weeks until the general election, and it’s anybody’s guess who will lead Arizona into the future. In this edition of The Field from KAWC, we talk to a pollster and a political scientist about why it’s so tough to predict who will win in November.
KTAR.com
Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis
PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
calexicochronicle.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Arizona Edition: Yuma Historian Honored and Military Innovation on Display at YPG
On this episode of Arizona Edition, Yuma historian Tina Clark was recently honored for her contributions to the community with the Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership. It’s a joint award from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of...
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence. The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Resentencing set for Zimmerman homicide
BRAWLEY — Back in November of 2021, justice was put into place for the late local attorney Ann Marie Zimmer, at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in Brawley before the Honorable Judge Christopher Plourd, when her murder suspect — Ioan Laurint — entered a plea of no contest to second degree murder — PC 187(a).
Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The post Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Task Force Makes Fentanyl Seizure
IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than six pounds of fentanyl was recovered by the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force from a tire abandoned in the county on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tire was initially discovered by an allied agency. Inside of it were five bags containing more than 28,000 fentanyl pills weighing a total of 6.25 pounds, the Narcotics Task Force stated in a press release.
kyma.com
Fatal El Centro traffic collision occurred early Thursday night
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received 911 calls on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 6:59pm. Accordingly, this was in response to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street. In addition to ECPD, the...
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
