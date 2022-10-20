ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis

PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona Edition: Yuma Historian Honored and Military Innovation on Display at YPG

On this episode of Arizona Edition, Yuma historian Tina Clark was recently honored for her contributions to the community with the Elisabeth Ruffner Keystone Award for Community Leadership. It’s a joint award from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Arizona Preservation Foundation, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and City of...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence. The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Resentencing set for Zimmerman homicide

BRAWLEY — Back in November of 2021, justice was put into place for the late local attorney Ann Marie Zimmer, at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in Brawley before the Honorable Judge Christopher Plourd, when her murder suspect — Ioan Laurint — entered a plea of no contest to second degree murder — PC 187(a).
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Task Force Makes Fentanyl Seizure

IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than six pounds of fentanyl was recovered by the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force from a tire abandoned in the county on Thursday, Oct. 20. The tire was initially discovered by an allied agency. Inside of it were five bags containing more than 28,000 fentanyl pills weighing a total of 6.25 pounds, the Narcotics Task Force stated in a press release.
kyma.com

Fatal El Centro traffic collision occurred early Thursday night

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) received 911 calls on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 6:59pm. Accordingly, this was in response to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street. In addition to ECPD, the...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA

