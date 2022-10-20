Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake's New Knitwear Range Embodies the Seeds of Change
Issey Miyake‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection takes inspiration from the wild nature of plants and the beauty of their forms. Titled “RHIZOME,” the new collection boasts a range of seamless knitwear, inspired by the way that roots and stems grow freely in multiple directions. Each garment is knitted with woollen yarn, boasting a lightweight and airy finish — much like the plants it takes inspiration from. Offering multiple ways of wearing, the garments feature “root-like” pieces that can be wrapped around the wearer’s waist or neck.
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Playboi Carti Debuts Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
While fans are still patiently waiting for the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album, a surprise drop of a clothing line is sure to suffice. Last week, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper hosted a countdown timer of his Opium record label’s website. Heightening anticipation for the long-awaited album, the timer’s expiration gave way to the artist’s “Narcissist” collection. Comprised of oversized and moody streetwear, the musician’s debut clothing collection features provocative prints and 90’s-esque graphics.
Shakira Teases a Possible Collaboration With Bad Bunny
Shakira‘s next dream artist to work with is Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer revealed she’s waiting to collab with him, teasing the possibility. After Shakira dropped the music video for her latest single, “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna, many fans and content creators took to YouTube to upload reaction videos as this song garnered lots of attention for its various references to her ex Gerard Piqué and their recent breakup.
Here Are the Nominees of the 2022 Fashion Awards
The British Fashion Council has just announced nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022, set to take place at London‘s Royal Albert Hall. A celebration of fashion, the night aims to bring the creative community together to acknowledge those at the forefront of change and innovation. Categories include Designer of...
Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In
Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.
Rihanna Files a Trademark for a New "R" Logo for a Line of Products That Seem Like Tour Merch
Rihanna is expanding her business ventures once again. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has registered a trademark for a new “R” logo for a number of products and services. According to a report obtained by Pop Crave, the new “R” logo will be used for various types of products, such as blank USB flash drives, ear buds, neck straps and neck cords, tablet computers, mobile phones, media players and personal digital assistants.”
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Rita Ora Is Hosting This Year's MTV EMA Awards
The 2022 MTV EMA Awards are set to be hosted by global superstar Rita Ora and GRAMMY Award-winning writer, actor and director Taika Waititi. “We’re excited to host this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world,” the duo shared in a press release. “We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists.”
Saie Launches the "Every Body Campaign," a Beauty Fundraiser in Support of Reproductive Justice
Culture and politics are centered around conversations regarding beauty. Since the wake of civil and social unrest in 2020, brands have stepped out massively to etch out their stances in these momentous happenings. Saie is ensuring that the involvement around top-of-mind topics such as reproductive justice is at the forefront of the brand with the launch of its first-ever campaign in collaboration with 35 beauty powerhouses.
WNBA-Approved Bristol Studio Drops High Performance Warm Up Pants
Worn by the likes of the WNBA, Bristol Studio has just dropped its newest Warm Up pants, further merging sportswear with streetwear. Known for its innovative and stylish garments, the brand is releasing the Warm Up pants in “New Wheat,” maroon, gray, navy and royal blue colorways. Solid color options are juxtaposed with an abstract blue and white print for those who prefer a more bold aesthetic. Taking inspiration from the athletes on the court, the latest addition to the label’s offerings is crafted from Bristol Studio’s signature heavyweight eyelet mesh fabric and is fully lined with a breathable tricot lining for extra comfort.
SheaMoisture Launches Online Human Glossary Dedicated to Understanding Afro and Textured Hair
SheaMoistureUK, in collaboration with beauty expert Ateh Jewel, has joined forces to launch an online human glossary of afro and textured hair terms to empower more open communication of these words outside of the Black community and in mainstream culture. The free resource features standard terms such as durag, bonnet,...
Cardi B Slams Madonna, Says "Icons Really Become Disappointments"
Cardi B took to social media over the weekend, reacting to a comment Madonna made about the rapper’s hit “WAP.”. The Queen of Pop had reflected on her S.E.X. coffee table book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” the star wrote, noting that the 1992 book was considered scandalous then, eventually helping pave the way for female artists today. She added, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” She concluded her message, “You’re welcome b-tches,” along with a clown emoji.
SHINee's Minho Navigates Life as an Aspiring Fashion Photographer in 'The Fabulous' Trailer
Netflix is set to roll out its latest TV series from South Korea, titled The Fabulous. Starring SHINee‘s Choi Minho and Chae Soobin, the anticipated K-drama is based on the fashion industry, following a group of friends just getting started in their careers in the field. Chae Soobin plays a fashion marketer, Choi Minho portrays the role of an aspiring fashion photographer, Park Heejung plays a fashion model and Lee Sangwoon a fashion designer.
Here's Everything We Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Just a few days ahead of the release of The White Lotus Season 2, showrunner Mike White revealed updates on a potential third season of the buzzy HBO show. Speaking to Deadline, White shared, “We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race. But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”
Craig Green and adidas Originals Announce CG SCUBA STAN
Adidas Originals and Craig Green have once again joined forces to create the CG SCUBA STAN, the follow-up silhouette to the pair’s CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced for Fall/Winter 2021. The new shoe boasts a sole fully designed by the celebrated British designer, offering a contemporary balance...
Beyoncé Confirms 'Renaissance' World Tour
Following rumors last month, Beyoncé has now confirmed that she will be taking her album Renaissance on a world tour in 2023. Attending an auction for the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Queen Bey seemingly announced the tour kicking off next summer with a concert ticket package offering passes to the tour. According to the description, the winner would receive access to two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets and a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, in addition to two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice. The auction lot, valued at $20,000 USD, also includes a backstage experience with Tina Knowles-Lawson, the musician’s mother.
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Taylor Swift Drops Major Hints on What's Her Next Album in Her New "Bejeweled" Music Video
Taylor Swift recently released her new music video for “Bejeweled” — the ninth track off of Midnights. The star-studded music video is a special one as the singer dropped several easter eggs for fans, including what the next album she’s releasing will be: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
