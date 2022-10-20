Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
This iconic Grand Prairie museum is an ‘unbelievable’ experience
There are so many amazing museums right here in the Metroplex, but there's only one with a collection of unusual and quirky pieces that will have you questioning the truth.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Flatrock Smokehouse Is The Colony's Newest Spot For Barbecue Goodness
Robert Davis didn’t intend to bring tasty barbecue to The Colony, but it’s a move that seems to be working. Davis and his wife, Kimberly, own Flatrock Smokehouse, which got its start in Euless with a brick-and-mortar restaurant in January 2020. As with so many others, running a restaurant during the pandemic was a challenge.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Christmas Light Boat Parade returns to Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 22, 2022) Calling all boaters that want to join the Christmas light boat parade on Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall. It’s the time of year to start preparing!. Viewing available from Rockwall Harbor Docks at 7 p.m. and Chandlers about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Meat Up, a Brand-New Eatery in the Heart of Denton, Recently Made its Debut
A brand-new eatery, The Meat Up by Steve Riney, opens in downtown Denton; offering local beer, burgers, and tacos. The Meat up, a brand-new eatery in the heart of Denton, recently made its debut; customers admire the chill vibe and delicious food. Steve Riney, the owner of The Meat Up,...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working
The show must go on. Cody Johnson puts on one of the best live shows out there right now. And even when his band’s equipment stops working, you’re still going to get your money’s worth. The trouble started when all of the instruments in Cody’s band went out in the middle of a cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy” during a recent concert in Fort Worth. But he still had the drums and his microphone, so […] The post Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show
After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
CW33 NewsFix
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This 1930s Spanish-Style Lakewood Home Is Steps Away from White Rock Lake
Back in 1928, Dallas architect Clifford D. Hutsell took a trip west that would ultimately dictate the way we see Lakewood today. In California, he was so inspired by the region’s Spanish-style architecture that he decided to populate Lakewood with a collection of his own creations, thus creating the series of “Spanish eclectic” East Dallas homes we now know and love.
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
mysweetcharity.com
There Were Plenty Of Yummies, Hugs And Tail Wagging At The 2022 Fur Ball Patron Party
Just days before the SPCA of Texas‘ mega-fundraising Fur Ball, animal loving patrons gathered at The Mason Dallas on Tuesday, September 27. In addition to grazing on all type of goodies and sampling Mijenta Tequila, guests got to meet SPCA furry types like Artemis and Brian and hear details of the 2022 Fur Ball on Saturday, October 1, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Here’s a report from the field:
