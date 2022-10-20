Read full article on original website
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
Tornado Tears Across Florida Beach, Sends Sand & Umbrellas Flying: VIDEO
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort. Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”
New Wekiva Parkway Ramp at I-4 is Major Leap Forward in Completing Beltway
At the end of last week, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) opened the first Wekiva Parkway (State Road (S.R.) 429) ramp at the interchange of Interstate 4 and S.R. 417. The new ramp enables those driving westbound on I-4 to take southbound/westbound S.R. 429 toward Mount Dora, Apopka, the...
Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS
Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
ABC Action News
Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
click orlando
Early voting in Central Florida: Here’s what you should know
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Great American Experiment of our Western democracy will enter a relatively small yet new phase come Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most Central Florida counties. If you’re a county resident of Orange, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Sumter or...
10 "Bugs" in Florida You Should Always Avoid
Florida is full of creatures, many of them loveable like the manatees and Key West deer, but others--well, loveable probably isn't the word you'd use for them. Regardless of your personal word choice, there's no denying that it's the time of the year when a lot of our unfriendly critters are coming out to play--coincidently the same time we want to be outside playing too! If you want to know which Florida bugs and bug-like small animals you should be avoiding this season, then this short list may help you get a head start.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
E. coli detected in water in parts of Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still prevalent across parts of Seminole County. Nearly a month later, residents that are still dealing with flood water in Geneva have a new problem to worry about: E. coli. Seminole County leaders have detected dozens of samples in...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season
Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
mynews13.com
Flooded homes hit Central Florida real estate market
Flooded homes from Hurricane Ian are now hitting the real estate market in Central Florida. It's a trend realtors are expecting to see more of in the coming months. Local realtor Jennifer Grasso shared that for many local homeowners, this is proving to be too much to come back from. Leading them to list their homes at steep discounts.
WESH
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
