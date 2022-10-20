Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Citrus County Chronicle
German business confidence stuck at lowest since May 2020
BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence is stuck at its lowest level in more than two years as energy worries fuel expectations of a difficult winter, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a prominent health indicator for Europe's biggest economy, edged...
Comments / 0