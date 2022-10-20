Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
Apaches score in final seconds to trip Tigers, 52-44
When it comes to the Gonzales Apaches and close games — to quote Yogi Berra (and Lenny Kravitz) — “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”. Despite surrendering a game-tying touchdown Friday, Oct. 21, to the Smithville Tigers with 1:38 left to play, the Apaches didn’t panic or concede.
Gonzales Inquirer
New county burn ban goes into effect Oct. 27
A hard rain’s going to have to fall or 90 days will have to pass before a new burn ban approved Monday, Oct. 24, by Gonzales County commissioners gets lifted. The emergency order officially takes effect at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, and prohibits burning “any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames or sparks” in the unincorporated areas of Gonzales County.
