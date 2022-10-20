A hard rain’s going to have to fall or 90 days will have to pass before a new burn ban approved Monday, Oct. 24, by Gonzales County commissioners gets lifted. The emergency order officially takes effect at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, and prohibits burning “any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames or sparks” in the unincorporated areas of Gonzales County.

GONZALES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO