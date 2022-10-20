Read full article on original website
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
E. coli detected in water in parts of Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is still prevalent across parts of Seminole County. Nearly a month later, residents that are still dealing with flood water in Geneva have a new problem to worry about: E. coli. Seminole County leaders have detected dozens of samples in...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for the suspect came out of Lake County and he will be charged with fleeing and possibly drug charges. Update 8:41 p.m. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and SCSO has the...
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
WESH
3 people hurt after tanker truck catches fire in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hurt Monday when a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach. Fire officials say the tanker was siphoning off gas in the area of 1121 South Dixie Freeway when the tanker suddenly caught fire. One person was flown to Orlando...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
