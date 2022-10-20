Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Herby K's
SHREVEPORT, La. - Herby K's opened for business in 1936 and it's been an ArkLaTex staple ever since. It's at the corner of Texas and Pierre Avenue. You probably know Herby K's for its famous “Shrimp Buster” that they've been making since 1945. Rick Rowe features Herby K's...
KTBS
Perkins unveils program to bridge digital divide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With just 15 days until voters decide whether to re-elect Mayor Adrian Perkins, he made good on another part of his smart city initiative that he campaigned on four years ago. Perkins joined library officials and others to launch the start of Universal Digital Access. Perkins says...
KTBS
Pet Safety During Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's important to keep in mind the safety of our pets during spooky season. Alina Hauptman with the Best Friends Animal Society spoke with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty about the top tips to keep our furry friends safe.
KTBS
National Weather Service Doppler Radar from Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for east Texas south of I-20 until 3 a.m. Here are the details.
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
KTBS
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to tour Shreveport medical facility Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay Shreveport a visit Monday afternoon. According to a release from his office, he'll tour LSU Health Shreveport's new Center of Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats. The facility is currently under construction.
KTBS
Bossier Parish Principals of the Year named among much fanfare
BENTON, La. - Three Bossier Parish principals started their week on a high note after Superintendent Mitch Downey surprised them with the news they were chosen as the 2023-24 Principals of the Year. Dr. Norcha Lacy has been named the Elementary Principal of the Year. Since taking the reins as...
KTBS
Children focus of concern this flu season
SHREVEPORT, La. - Flu season has come early and cases are on the rise. According to Willis-Knighton Health System doctors are seeing up to three flu cases a day. Doctors also say this could be one of the worst flu seasons yet, because COVID was the main focus for two years.
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
KTBS
Kickball tournament against domestic violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence. Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. Six teams competed to...
KTBS
Shreveport files suit against consent decree contractors, alleging improprieties
SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has received little to no benefit from paying contractors several hundred million dollars to repair its aging sewerage system. As a result, ongoing major problems persist throughout the city. That’s the allegation of city officials who recently filed suit recently against 32...
KTBS
Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
KTBS
Port of Caddo Bossier
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on […]
KTBS
Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
KTBS
1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash
MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
KTBS
City of Marshall begins work on Airport Park project
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall began work on renovations planned for the city’s Airport Park, with plans to update two of the 11 ball fields available on the property, last week. City Manager Terrell Smith said that the plans included upgrading fencing for fields three and four, as well as...
KTBS
Former BCPD sergeant scheduled to plead to federal charge
SHREVEPORT, La. – With criminal charges mounting against him, a former Bossier City police sergeant is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court, according to a court entry filed Friday. B.J. Sanford Jr. is scheduled to plead to the most recent charge filed against him – wire...
KTBS
Caddo Commission sets public meetings on redistricting plans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting an additional round of public meetings aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish. The commission contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and commissioners' consideration and approval. “We...
