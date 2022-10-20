ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Watch: Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Begins Offseason Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.
Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
Breakdown Of Dodger Stadium 60th Anniversary Logo

During the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium with a special logo and new commemorative items on display throughout the ballpark. The logo was inspired by retro Los Angeles posters and some of the most recognizable features of Dodger Stadium. The colors were...
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Passes Away

Jackie Robinson tragically passed away in his North Stamford, Connecticut home on October 24, 1972, due to a heart attack. He was born on Jan. 31, 1919 in Cairo, Georgia. Robinson was the youngest of five children, and his family moved to Pasadena, Calif. early in his life in 1920.
