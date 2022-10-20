The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.

