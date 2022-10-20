Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Suggests Preference Is To Re-Sign With Yankees In Free Agency
With the New York Yankees getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, their offseason began Monday but Aaron Judge is still at least one week away from becoming a free agent. Jude and the Yankees discussed a contract extension during Spring Training but couldn’t come...
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Begins Offseason Training
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Freddie Freeman Contract Includes Deferred Money Until 2040
Just eight days after the MLB lockout ended, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed of 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. Freeman’s deal with the Dodgers amounted to an average annual value of $27 million and didn’t include any opt-outs or a no-trade clause.
Yardbarker
Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening
The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner & More Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season and had their sights on another World Series title, but suffered an early postseason exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers now are in offseason mode with...
dodgerblue.com
Breakdown Of Dodger Stadium 60th Anniversary Logo
During the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium with a special logo and new commemorative items on display throughout the ballpark. The logo was inspired by retro Los Angeles posters and some of the most recognizable features of Dodger Stadium. The colors were...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Passes Away
Jackie Robinson tragically passed away in his North Stamford, Connecticut home on October 24, 1972, due to a heart attack. He was born on Jan. 31, 1919 in Cairo, Georgia. Robinson was the youngest of five children, and his family moved to Pasadena, Calif. early in his life in 1920.
ESPN’s Formula 1 Announcement Is Bad News for NASCAR Fans
The new Formula 1 TV contract opens the door for ESPN to pivot to substantial streaming, NASCAR fans could be in for a shock when the Fox and NBC deals expire. The post ESPN’s Formula 1 Announcement Is Bad News for NASCAR Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
