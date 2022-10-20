ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 million -source

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls, according to a person familiar with the matter.

