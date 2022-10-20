Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
Aragon Ballroom To Turn Into Casino For Uptown Chamber Fundraiser
UPTOWN — The Aragon Ballroom will again turn into a casino for a fundraiser to benefit the local business community. Uptown United’s Uptown Casino returns 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. The event serves as a fundraiser for business development agency Uptown...
10 Ways to Raise Resilient Children
At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., and Robert Brooks, Ph.D. explained that there is a certain outlook resilient children have that enables them to live a more fulfilling life. These top psychologists, who...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
Toys R Us Is Back in Chicagoland
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events.
Woman carjacked while securing gate in Bucktown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two men are wanted for carjacking a woman in Bucktown. Just before 3:30 a.m., a woman was securing a gate near Damen and Mclean when two men approached and demanded the keys to her SUV. The suspects drove away in her vehicle, followed by an accomplice driving a white Nissan Pathfinder.No injuries were reported.
This Christmas Pop-Up Bar In Illinois Will Make Your Night Merry And Bright
Talk about being lit. There's a Christmas pop-up returning to Chicago and it'll make your night out merry and bright. Just remember, alcohol can make you do naughty things to pick your poisons wisely. What's inside? A ton of Christmas!. 3 levels. 4 bars. Sensational seasonal cocktails. Interactive holiday photo...
13th Floor Haunted House
Spooky season is in full effect and as we near Halloween we thought it’d make a good Daytime Chicago team outing to visit a haunted house. Take a look at our trip to the 13th Floor Haunted House. Now through November 5th. 5050 River Rd – Schiller Park.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
WGNtv.com
The List: Bad advice for TV news people
CHICAGO – Like with any business, there are always people who are giving advice to television hosts to help them connect more with their audience. Sometimes, however, the advice doesn’t connect with the host. Paul Konrad shared some of those in this edition of “The List” on WGN...
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront
CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
