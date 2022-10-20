Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Panthers give interim HC Steve Wilks game ball in emotional scene
The Carolina Panthers had one heck of a week leading up to Sunday—for their coaching staff, for their players and for their fans. But how that week ultimately ended is what makes this game so beautiful. Following Carolina’s shocking upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7,...
REPORT: Panthers Reject Big Trade Offer for Brian Burns
Carolina wants to build around Burns and Scott Fitterer has made that clear.
Report: Raiders to trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Johnathan Hankins is heading back to the NFC East. The Raiders are sending their longtime defensive tackle to the Cowboys, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The former Giants starter has seen his Raiders role diminish under new DC Patrick Graham this season, but the veteran interior D-lineman has extensive starting experience. Hankins stands to add a seasoned depth piece to Dallas’ high-end D-line.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Bank of America Stadium nearly empty for Carolina Panthers game
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San
Steelers unlikely to trade WR Chase Claypool?
Diontae Johnson and Antonio Brown have been exceptions for the modern Steelers, who usually move on from wide receivers during or after their rookie contracts. One of the many productive wideouts to come through Pittsburgh in recent years, Chase Claypool is being rumored as a departure candidate ahead of his contract year even beginning.
Panthers take down Brady and the Bucs 21-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers trading away Christian McCaffrey, starting a third-string quarterback, holding a 1-12 record in their last 13 games, and facing a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team poised to get things going in the right direction, there is almost no reason that the Panthers should have come away with a win on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Separating NFC contenders and pretenders after Week 7
Is anyone clearly good in the NFC outside the Philadelphia Eagles? After seven weeks of the season, the undefeated Eagles sit clearly alone at the top of the NFC hierarchy. But who comes next? Let's examine the teams who were in action in Week 7 to see if they should be considered a contender or pretender. (The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and 3-3 Los Angeles Rams joined the Eagles on a bye week).
Yardbarker
Panthers Promoting CB Tae Hayes
He’ll provide some additional depth in the secondary and get an opportunity to put some good reps on tape for the future. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Ryan Tannehill dealing with ankle injury
“It doesn’t feel great,” the 34-year-old said of his ankle. “It comes with the territory… I’m going to be out there if I can at all, if at all possible. I’m going to do everything I can this week to get it right.”. Tannehill...
Raiders activate CB Anthony Averett from IR, waive WR Albert Wilson
It was unknown during the week if Averett would be able to return in time for Las Vegas’ Week 7 contest, as he was designated to return just three days ago. The 27-year-old suffered a broken thumb in the season opener, essentially delaying his debut with the team for one month.
Instant Reaction: Raiders Down the Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 2-4 on the 2022 NFL season by taking out the Houston Texans 38-20 today, and here is my instant reaction.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL is now investigating refs getting Mike Evans autograph after the Panthers game
The Carolina Panthers slammed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as the players were walking off the field, one of the refs asked the star wide receiver for his autograph. Evans signed something for the ref, and it did not seem like a big deal, but someone in the locker room area, recorded it and leaked it to social media.
Pro Football Rumors
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0