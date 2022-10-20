ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders to trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

Johnathan Hankins is heading back to the NFC East. The Raiders are sending their longtime defensive tackle to the Cowboys, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The former Giants starter has seen his Raiders role diminish under new DC Patrick Graham this season, but the veteran interior D-lineman has extensive starting experience. Hankins stands to add a seasoned depth piece to Dallas’ high-end D-line.
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers unlikely to trade WR Chase Claypool?

Diontae Johnson and Antonio Brown have been exceptions for the modern Steelers, who usually move on from wide receivers during or after their rookie contracts. One of the many productive wideouts to come through Pittsburgh in recent years, Chase Claypool is being rumored as a departure candidate ahead of his contract year even beginning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCNC

Panthers take down Brady and the Bucs 21-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers trading away Christian McCaffrey, starting a third-string quarterback, holding a 1-12 record in their last 13 games, and facing a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team poised to get things going in the right direction, there is almost no reason that the Panthers should have come away with a win on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Separating NFC contenders and pretenders after Week 7

Is anyone clearly good in the NFC outside the Philadelphia Eagles? After seven weeks of the season, the undefeated Eagles sit clearly alone at the top of the NFC hierarchy. But who comes next? Let's examine the teams who were in action in Week 7 to see if they should be considered a contender or pretender. (The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and 3-3 Los Angeles Rams joined the Eagles on a bye week).
Yardbarker

Panthers Promoting CB Tae Hayes

He’ll provide some additional depth in the secondary and get an opportunity to put some good reps on tape for the future. Hayes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

