Launched in 2015, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the subject of a lot of special editions, all of which enjoyed huge success. The sports car is about to enter its second generation, and it will come with many changes. It will only be offered as a coupe – the Roadster will be replaced by the new SL – and alongside traditional engines, the next AMG GT will also be offered has a plug-in hybrid. Our spy photographers have caught the next AMG GT testing many times before, including the more powerful, plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Ever since then, we knew that Mercedes will also offer a model placed under it, and today this model was caught testing around the streets of Germany.

7 HOURS AGO