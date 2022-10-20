Read full article on original website
Related
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Top Speed
Best Cafe Racer Motorcycles in 2022
The cafe racer phenomenon started in the late 1950s as young motorcyclists stripped down their production roadsters and rebuilt them to resemble the racing Nortons and AJSs of their heroes such as Geoff Duke and John Surtees. These young rockers then challenged each other to races, based at their local café, setting off as a record started on the jukebox and having to get back before the record ended. Fast forward to the 2000s and the cafe racer bike becomes a production model for many manufacturers. Here's a list of the best cafe racer bikes in 2022.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 Edition Makes The 63S E Performance Even More Exclusive
AMG is celebrating the performance sub-brand's 55th anniversary and has introduced another new special edition to commemorate the occasion. While the previous models wore an "Edition 55," badge, like the AMG A 35 "Edition 55" or the G 63 "Edition 55", the new edition, based on the AMG C63 S E Performance, is called the "F1 Edition," simply because the C63 S E Performance brings a lot of Formula 1 technology to the road.
Top Speed
This Innocent-looking Vauxhall Corsa B Is the Definition of a Sleeper
Vauxhall, or Opel as it is known across most regions, is hardly a brand you associate with performance or a strong road presence. Sure, the Vauxhall Omega was the basis for the Lotus Carlton, which at one point was banned from being sold in the UK for being capable of outrunning the police, but otherwise the manufacturer produces mostly bland and unremarkable vehicles. The Vauxhall Corsa certainly fits the definition, but not all is what it seems. Adam Smith's YouTube channel has featured what is the absolute definition of a sleeper, a Corsa “granny mobile” with an exotic drivetrain allowing it to give Lancer EVOs and WRX STIs a run for their money.
Top Speed
Top 10 Cheapest Sports Bikes Money Can Buy
More than any other category of bike, the sports bike is the one that has undergone the most change in the past 50 years. In the early 1970s, a sports bike was relatively unknown as a model in its own right. Bikes such as the Triumph Trident 750 or the Honda CB750 were certainly ‘sporty’, but no manufacturer was making a motorcycle in the manner of today’s race-replica superbikes. By the 1980s, things were changing and fairings were becoming the defining element of a sports bike, along with increased performance from 1000cc+ engines and improved chassis technology. In the 1990s, Honda redefined the sports bike with the first of the CBR900RR Fireblade models, a recipe that every other Japanese manufacturer followed.
Top Speed
Manhart Adds More Power And Menacing Looks To The 2023 BMW M2
The 2023 BMW M2 was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, and though it is no doubt a driver's car, its squared-off, front-end styling has proven to be quite a controversial talking point - even if it doesn't look as shocking as the M3 and M4. If you're not a fan of its looks, there are two routes you can choose. Either head towards BMW themselves and opt for their M Performance Parts, or go aftermarket altogether with Manhart's package for the M2.
Top Speed
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Special Package That Pays Tribute To Carrera RS 2.7
Porsche has been very busy in the past few days. After the Carrera T and the 911 Carrera Panamericana Special launched just a few days ago, the German company has launched a new special package. This time it is aimed exclusively at the U.S. market and pays tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - one of the best 911s ever made. The new package is based on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and features both exterior and interior updates, a unique Porsche Design timepiece, and for the first time ever, a unique NFT program.
Top Speed
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Is Selling to Rich Americans like Hotcakes
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand's first-ever electric luxury car, coming more than 120 years after Charles Rolls conceived the idea of an electric Rolls-Royce. Amid the quantum leap from the brand's traditional V-12 power to electric propulsion and amid buyer's amid desires for SUVs, the two-door, four-seater Spectre is selling surprisingly well in America.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the Mercedes-AMG GT53 PHEV
Launched in 2015, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the subject of a lot of special editions, all of which enjoyed huge success. The sports car is about to enter its second generation, and it will come with many changes. It will only be offered as a coupe – the Roadster will be replaced by the new SL – and alongside traditional engines, the next AMG GT will also be offered has a plug-in hybrid. Our spy photographers have caught the next AMG GT testing many times before, including the more powerful, plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Ever since then, we knew that Mercedes will also offer a model placed under it, and today this model was caught testing around the streets of Germany.
Top Speed
Looking Beyond the Bugatti Chiron and its Legendary W-16 Engine
You will probably agree that, when it comes to speed, exquisite craftsmanship, and exclusivity, Bugatti is at the very top of the automotive food chain. The company dates back to 1909 and has had a few highlights during its 100-plus-year history. The French carmaker continuously managed to produce the fastest cars in the world even as far back as the 1930s, with the Bugatti Type 57, of which only four are known to exist. However, it looks like Bugatti’s ICE-powered reign is at an end, and it is the Bugatti Chiron and its respective derivatives that close the chapter.
Top Speed
The Hornet Antimateria Is a Unique Take On Sports Cars of the Future
Automotive renderings are typically created from an educated guess on what an upcoming model would look like or a classic “what if” scenario concerning the revival of a model discontinued long ago. Since it's enjoyable, at least in the automotive sense, to consider hypothetical scenarios, we are showing you this unique take on the sports car of the future done by Mexican designer, Alejandro Hernandez. The sports car combines both futuristic and classic design cues, and in case you think future high-performance vehicles will lack any character, this one might make you think twice.
Top Speed
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 111 LB-FT Driveline: Chain drive. The electronic fandanglery on the Hayabusa dives deep into the engine control area via Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System that bundles all the fandanglery together under one banner. It starts out with a new ride-by-wire throttle control that conveys rider demand to the brain box. From there, the signal is modified by a number of variables and handful of on-board sub-systems.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Grandeur Is the Ultimative Genesis the US Won't See
Hyundai has released the first images of the new generation Grandeur. If you've never heard of the nameplate, there's good reason. In North America, the model was sold under the name Azera until 2017, but the Korean manufacturer decided to stop offering the model due to little demand and to fully focus on its new luxury brand, Genesis, instead. But the new-look Grandeur/Azera will have many longing for the model's return to the U.S. market.
Top Speed
Top 10 Dual Sport Bike Manufacturers
You wouldn’t go to Harley in search of a top sport bike for the track. Just like you wouldn’t turn to Ducati for a full-dresser touring bike. When it comes to buying a bike, you go to the manufacturer that’s known for producing top-performing bikes for the style you want to do. Dual sport motorcycles are a unique category, though. These bikes must go from the road to the dirt seamlessly without sacrificing performance or reliability. These manufacturers understand this. With each having a history of quality production, turn to these ten manufacturers for your next dual sport motorcycle.
Top Speed
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Follows the Panigale’s Footsteps for 2023
For its fifth world premiere of upcoming models, Ducati has taken the wraps off the 2023 Streetfighter V4 lineup. It follows the 2022 Panigale’s footsteps and features notable updates. Just like the Panigale lineup, the Bologna brand has also introduced the Streetfighter V4 SP2, its new flagship naked. 2023...
Top Speed
Three Rare Chrysler Ghias Could Fetch Millions on the Auction Block
With models like the Pacifica or the 300 sedan, Chrysler isn’t exactly a company worth writing home about these days. But during its long history, the company had a lot of cool cars, like the Newport, the New Yorker, the Imperial, and even the more recent Crossfire. Back in the 1950s and early 1960s, Carrozzeria Ghia helped Chrysler build some of the coolest, best-looking models ever. A trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars will be the highlights of the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The three cars are part of the prestigious Ramshead Collection.
Comments / 0