Halloween on the Hill returns to SBCC

Halloween on the Hill, which features multiple family-friendly events at the South Bellevue Community Center, returns after a hiatus for the pandemic. Register for individual events at Register.BellevueWA.gov or 425-452-4240.

Except for the Storybook Hike, all of the events at Halloween on the Hill are on Saturday, Oct. 29. All are at the SBCC, 14509 SE Newport Way.

Storybook Hike through the Enchanted Forest

Read a whimsical storybook on a self-guided hike suitable for all ages. Comfortable shoes advised for unpaved trail levels of varying steepness. People can participate in this event any time between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22-31.

Kickball Spooktacular

Bring a team or play as a free agent, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Preregistration required.

Carnival on the Hill

The carnival offers fun for the whole family with games, food, a rock wall, inflatables, noon-3 p.m. Pre-purchase wristbands for a discounted price of $10. The wristbands, also available the day of the event for $12, offer unlimited access to all activities (minus food).

Family Magic Show

Enjoy a 60-minute show of curious surprises. 3-4 p.m., free.

Pumpkin Races

Decorate a pumpkin with wheels and get in on the fun at one of two sessions,10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. Buy ($25) pumpkin racer kit online or in person. Race registration included with purchase. Ages 6 and up. Free; Registration required.

Free Pumpkin Race Workshops on Saturday, Oct. 22, noon-1 p.m. (Course #2203928-1) and Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30-7:30 pm. (Course #2203928-2).

Mystery Dessert Theatre

Find the thief and restore the missing diamond to its rightful place, getting the unveiling back on track. Dessert, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are included in this program for people ages 18+. 6:30-9 p.m. $10/person. Preregistration is required.