Halloween on the Hill returns to SBCC
Halloween on the Hill, which features multiple family-friendly events at the South Bellevue Community Center, returns after a hiatus for the pandemic. Register for individual events at Register.BellevueWA.gov or 425-452-4240.
Except for the Storybook Hike, all of the events at Halloween on the Hill are on Saturday, Oct. 29. All are at the SBCC, 14509 SE Newport Way.
- Storybook Hike
- Kickball Spooktacular
- Pumpkin Races
- Carnival
- Family Magic Show
- Mystery Theatre on the Hill
Storybook Hike through the Enchanted Forest
Read a whimsical storybook on a self-guided hike suitable for all ages. Comfortable shoes advised for unpaved trail levels of varying steepness. People can participate in this event any time between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22-31.
Kickball Spooktacular
Bring a team or play as a free agent, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Preregistration required.
Carnival on the Hill
The carnival offers fun for the whole family with games, food, a rock wall, inflatables, noon-3 p.m. Pre-purchase wristbands for a discounted price of $10. The wristbands, also available the day of the event for $12, offer unlimited access to all activities (minus food).
Family Magic Show
Enjoy a 60-minute show of curious surprises. 3-4 p.m., free.
Pumpkin Races
Decorate a pumpkin with wheels and get in on the fun at one of two sessions,10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. Buy ($25) pumpkin racer kit online or in person. Race registration included with purchase. Ages 6 and up. Free; Registration required.
Free Pumpkin Race Workshops on Saturday, Oct. 22, noon-1 p.m. (Course #2203928-1) and Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30-7:30 pm. (Course #2203928-2).
Mystery Dessert Theatre
Find the thief and restore the missing diamond to its rightful place, getting the unveiling back on track. Dessert, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are included in this program for people ages 18+. 6:30-9 p.m. $10/person. Preregistration is required.
