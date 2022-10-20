The Nissan Skyline GT-R, either as a single model or two separate ones, is a nameplate that doesn’t need an introduction. The three letters have been blessing Nissan’s range-topping performance car for over 50 years with the 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R being the first one. Nissan’s crown jewel was a force to be reckoned with, which resulted in the GT-R getting one of the coolest car nicknames ever – Godzilla. The tradition of punching above its weight continued with the now-aging R35 GT-R, which is still a proper supercar slayer. With that said, the R36 generation of the Nissan GT-R is on its way, and it seems hybridization will be a part of it. However, an independent project shows what a 2023 model could look like if the Skyline and GT-R nameplates were never separated, and this one hits right in the heart of JDM enthusiasts.

2 DAYS AGO