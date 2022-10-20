Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
In 1900, Charles Rolls envisioned a future full of electric cars and electric charging stations worldwide. Over 120 years later, his dream, and promise, is finally come true. The days of fuel-powered motors appear to be coming to an end for many carmakers, including Rolls-Royce. The company promises to switch its vehicle lineups to be all-electric by 2030, starting with the all-new 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. It is a two-door fastback coupe designed after some of the most expensive yachts. That's right, the original sketches were molded after yachts and will be the first of its kind, creating an all-new class of luxury car known as the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe. Let's dig into this futuristic car more and discuss everything that you need to know about the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Here's Why The Third-Generation Toyota 4Runner Is The Best Budget SUV
The off-roading world is more popular than ever. People seem to get out in nature far more often than they used to in hopes to relax, have an adventure, and make great memories. This has led to an even larger demand for SUVs than was first expected. You see, these types of vehicles provide the space and comfort needed for a family and their stuff while also offering the capability to travel on rough roads. The problem is that because an SUV dons many hats these types of vehicles also tend to be expensive. So, how can one get into a capable, reliable, and relatively comfortable 4x4 for not much money? Used car hunting for a third-gen Toyota 4Runner is the answer.
Here's What the R36 Nissan GT-R Should Look Like
The Nissan Skyline GT-R, either as a single model or two separate ones, is a nameplate that doesn’t need an introduction. The three letters have been blessing Nissan’s range-topping performance car for over 50 years with the 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R being the first one. Nissan’s crown jewel was a force to be reckoned with, which resulted in the GT-R getting one of the coolest car nicknames ever – Godzilla. The tradition of punching above its weight continued with the now-aging R35 GT-R, which is still a proper supercar slayer. With that said, the R36 generation of the Nissan GT-R is on its way, and it seems hybridization will be a part of it. However, an independent project shows what a 2023 model could look like if the Skyline and GT-R nameplates were never separated, and this one hits right in the heart of JDM enthusiasts.
This Innocent-looking Vauxhall Corsa B Is the Definition of a Sleeper
Vauxhall, or Opel as it is known across most regions, is hardly a brand you associate with performance or a strong road presence. Sure, the Vauxhall Omega was the basis for the Lotus Carlton, which at one point was banned from being sold in the UK for being capable of outrunning the police, but otherwise the manufacturer produces mostly bland and unremarkable vehicles. The Vauxhall Corsa certainly fits the definition, but not all is what it seems. Adam Smith's YouTube channel has featured what is the absolute definition of a sleeper, a Corsa “granny mobile” with an exotic drivetrain allowing it to give Lancer EVOs and WRX STIs a run for their money.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Is Selling to Rich Americans like Hotcakes
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand's first-ever electric luxury car, coming more than 120 years after Charles Rolls conceived the idea of an electric Rolls-Royce. Amid the quantum leap from the brand's traditional V-12 power to electric propulsion and amid buyer's amid desires for SUVs, the two-door, four-seater Spectre is selling surprisingly well in America.
The QJ Motor SRV550 ST Can End the Honda Rebel 500's Dominance
QJ Motor is slowly but steadily expanding its foothold in the European and British markets to take on leading motorcycle makers. The Chinese-owned company already launched the SRK700 naked to take on the Yamaha MT-07, and now, it’s all set to take on the Honda Rebel 500 with the new SRV550 ST cruiser motorcycle. Judging from the SRK700's credentials, we’d say the Rebel 500 should watch out.
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the Mercedes-AMG GT53 PHEV
Launched in 2015, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the subject of a lot of special editions, all of which enjoyed huge success. The sports car is about to enter its second generation, and it will come with many changes. It will only be offered as a coupe – the Roadster will be replaced by the new SL – and alongside traditional engines, the next AMG GT will also be offered has a plug-in hybrid. Our spy photographers have caught the next AMG GT testing many times before, including the more powerful, plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Ever since then, we knew that Mercedes will also offer a model placed under it, and today this model was caught testing around the streets of Germany.
Manhart Adds More Power And Menacing Looks To The 2023 BMW M2
The 2023 BMW M2 was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, and though it is no doubt a driver's car, its squared-off, front-end styling has proven to be quite a controversial talking point - even if it doesn't look as shocking as the M3 and M4. If you're not a fan of its looks, there are two routes you can choose. Either head towards BMW themselves and opt for their M Performance Parts, or go aftermarket altogether with Manhart's package for the M2.
The Hyundai Grandeur Is the Ultimative Genesis the US Won't See
Hyundai has released the first images of the new generation Grandeur. If you've never heard of the nameplate, there's good reason. In North America, the model was sold under the name Azera until 2017, but the Korean manufacturer decided to stop offering the model due to little demand and to fully focus on its new luxury brand, Genesis, instead. But the new-look Grandeur/Azera will have many longing for the model's return to the U.S. market.
Looking Beyond the Bugatti Chiron and its Legendary W-16 Engine
You will probably agree that, when it comes to speed, exquisite craftsmanship, and exclusivity, Bugatti is at the very top of the automotive food chain. The company dates back to 1909 and has had a few highlights during its 100-plus-year history. The French carmaker continuously managed to produce the fastest cars in the world even as far back as the 1930s, with the Bugatti Type 57, of which only four are known to exist. However, it looks like Bugatti’s ICE-powered reign is at an end, and it is the Bugatti Chiron and its respective derivatives that close the chapter.
Top 10 Dual Sport Bike Manufacturers
You wouldn’t go to Harley in search of a top sport bike for the track. Just like you wouldn’t turn to Ducati for a full-dresser touring bike. When it comes to buying a bike, you go to the manufacturer that’s known for producing top-performing bikes for the style you want to do. Dual sport motorcycles are a unique category, though. These bikes must go from the road to the dirt seamlessly without sacrificing performance or reliability. These manufacturers understand this. With each having a history of quality production, turn to these ten manufacturers for your next dual sport motorcycle.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 111 LB-FT Driveline: Chain drive. The electronic fandanglery on the Hayabusa dives deep into the engine control area via Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System that bundles all the fandanglery together under one banner. It starts out with a new ride-by-wire throttle control that conveys rider demand to the brain box. From there, the signal is modified by a number of variables and handful of on-board sub-systems.
Three Rare Chrysler Ghias Could Fetch Millions on the Auction Block
With models like the Pacifica or the 300 sedan, Chrysler isn’t exactly a company worth writing home about these days. But during its long history, the company had a lot of cool cars, like the Newport, the New Yorker, the Imperial, and even the more recent Crossfire. Back in the 1950s and early 1960s, Carrozzeria Ghia helped Chrysler build some of the coolest, best-looking models ever. A trans-Atlantic trio of rare, mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars will be the highlights of the Scottsdale Auction on January 26, 2023. The three cars are part of the prestigious Ramshead Collection.
