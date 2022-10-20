Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Cynthia Dearnbarger, florist and small business owner in Old Town Lewisville
Cynthia Dearnbarger is a small business owner in Old Town Lewisville, starting a business to help fuel her passion for people and flowers. She opened Flourish Flowers and Gifts in 2017 to bring unique floral arrangements and niche gifts to the town. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the brains behind Celina's Friday Night Market
Michelle Baggett loves farmers markets. That's why, upon a suggestion from her mother, she helped start Celina's Friday Night Market. The monthly event has since become a foundational part of programming in downtown Celina, bringing together community members, visitors and vendors on a regular basis. She serves as market director.
starlocalmedia.com
This McKinney couple invites you to trick-or-treat at their home in the historic downtown
At the corner of North College and Tucker streets in historic downtown McKinney, a cemetery sits in the front yard of Don and Caren Stembridge’s home. There is also a used coffin delivery, a witch’s corner, a “creepy playground” and even an automated see-saw with two frightful figures sitting idle.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Sapna Punjabi, entrepreneur and dietitian who has made a lasting impact on the Coppell community
Sapna Punjabi has made a lasting impact on the city of Coppell through her dedication to volunteer and visibility in the community as the first Indian vendor at the Coppell Farmers Market. In this Q&A, you will witness her passion to coordinate events celebrating her culture. Tell me a little...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Alex Rogers, dancer and Director of the Topcats Drill Team at The Colony High School
Alex Rogers has been the Director of the Topcats drill team at The Colony High School for six years, incorporating her passion for dance into a career. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and never looked back once she discovered the Dance Education Program at Texas State University.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Maria Christiansen, Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL for CFBISD
Maria Christiansen is the Director of Elementary Bilingual/ESL at Carrollton Elementary and has been teaching at the school since 2004. She loves all things reading, baking, and diversity. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Multiple departments responded to assist McKinney with structure fire
“This was a very intense fire that took a huge number of resources and hours of hard work to extinguish,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “As always, the most important thing is the safety of the residents and our firefighters.”
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Leader communities the week of October 23
Cooler weather is finally here and Halloween is right around the corner. Take a look at five events this week going on in Lewisville and Carrollton that help celebrate the fall season including festivals, movie showings and more. Castle Hills Fall Festival.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey
In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
starlocalmedia.com
How Allen has served as an epicenter for the skate community
Nate Smith says you really see people's personality through skateboarding. Since 2005, the city of Allen has drawn people from all over the metroplex to visit the Edge Skate Park at 201 St Mary Dr.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Celina mourns death of public servant Vicki Tarrant
The City of Celina posted on its official Facebook page on Monday evening, October 24, that the city is mourning the death of public servant Vicki Tarrant. Tarrant joined the staff at the City of Celina in 1995 and served as the City Secretary until her recent move to special project coordinator.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton community comes together to honor Officer Nothem's memory during candlelight vigil
Family, friends, colleagues, and hundreds of people from the Carrollton community attended Officer Steve Nothem's candlelight vigil Sunday night. Several coworkers spoke and shared stories to honor Nothem's memory. Some stories were humorous and some tear-worthy, but all spoke about what a great man Nothem was to work with as a friend and colleague.
starlocalmedia.com
Thousands flock to Beware! of the Square in Celina for a spooky, fun good time
The Celina downtown square was filled with fun and fright on Saturday evening during the Beware! of the Square Part IV event. Celina lived up to its title as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, as thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families took part in the various events available, visited local booths for candy, toured a haunted house and more.
starlocalmedia.com
By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell and Prosper boys, Plano West girls qualify for state
Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Fire destroys multiple structures in downtown McKinney
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for a structure fire just after midnight Monday. Fire crews arrived to find fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ located at 506 Wilcox St. A resident was safely evacuated from a residential structure that...
starlocalmedia.com
Mental Health America of Greater Dallas to challenge myths of violence and mental illness Nov. 11
Mental Health America of Greater Dallas is looking to change the perspective on mental health and violence. Community members are invited to the Challenging the Myths of Violence and Mental Illness Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at 2101 Ross Ave, Dallas.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Coppell the week of October 23
Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton
On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville
It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
