ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the brains behind Celina's Friday Night Market

Michelle Baggett loves farmers markets. That's why, upon a suggestion from her mother, she helped start Celina's Friday Night Market. The monthly event has since become a foundational part of programming in downtown Celina, bringing together community members, visitors and vendors on a regular basis. She serves as market director.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey

In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Celina mourns death of public servant Vicki Tarrant

The City of Celina posted on its official Facebook page on Monday evening, October 24, that the city is mourning the death of public servant Vicki Tarrant. Tarrant joined the staff at the City of Celina in 1995 and served as the City Secretary until her recent move to special project coordinator.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton community comes together to honor Officer Nothem's memory during candlelight vigil

Family, friends, colleagues, and hundreds of people from the Carrollton community attended Officer Steve Nothem's candlelight vigil Sunday night. Several coworkers spoke and shared stories to honor Nothem's memory. Some stories were humorous and some tear-worthy, but all spoke about what a great man Nothem was to work with as a friend and colleague.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Thousands flock to Beware! of the Square in Celina for a spooky, fun good time

The Celina downtown square was filled with fun and fright on Saturday evening during the Beware! of the Square Part IV event. Celina lived up to its title as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, as thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families took part in the various events available, visited local booths for candy, toured a haunted house and more.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell and Prosper boys, Plano West girls qualify for state

Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell the week of October 23

Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton

On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville

It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
LEWISVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy