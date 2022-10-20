'I Protected Some People': Danny Masterson's Accuser Admits She Told Police First Sexual Encounter With Actor Was Consensual

Mega

The first of Danny Masterson 's accusers to testify in his rape trial admitted under oath that she told police her first sexual encounter with the That '70s Show actor was consensual, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Jane Doe #1 — who has now been identified as Jen B. — claimed she "protected some people" and "didn't tell the whole truth" when she reported the alleged 2003 incident to the Los Angeles Police Department the following year.

Jen grew up in the Church of Scientology but is no longer affiliated with the religious group. Masterson is still a member of the church.

Masterson's accuser claimed he sexually assaulted her two separate times in 2002 and 2003. Jen testified that in September 2002, she met up with a friend and Masterson at a bar. She alleged the actor was piling her with strong drinks throughout the night. Around 2 AM, Jen said she went back to his apartment.

Jen claimed she woke up to Masterson moving her and feeling intense pain in her rear side. She testified that she attempted to get him off of her and screamed "no" in response. He was not in the apartment when she woke up later that morning.

Then in 2003, Masterson's accuser claimed another sexual assault occurred.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jen broke down in tears while describing the alleged incident in which she claimed he threatened her and pulled out a gun. When she reported the alleged second incident to the police, she told them the first sexual encounter as described above was consensual.

On the stand, Jen revealed she now identifies the first encounter as an assault.

During cross-examination, Masterson's attorney focused on the original statement she made to the police officer. "You did misrepresent things to them?" he asked. "Yes," Jen responded, adding, "I didn't tell them the whole truth."

"You talked to a male officer at Hollywood PD. Did you tell that officer that you had consensual sex with Masterson in 2002?" the actor's attorney asked. "Yes," she stated.

"So in 2004, your position was that the sex in 2002 was consensual, correct?" he followed up, to which the judge interjected to get the attorney to move on.

Jen admitted her opinion changed about having consensual sex in 2018. "So in 2018, you come to the conclusion that in fact, Masterson did in fact rape you in 2002," his attorney stated, to which she fell short of calling it rape by answering, "No."

Masterson is fighting three charges of forcible rape — including the second alleged incident that Jen described. If convicted, the actor faces 45 years in prison.