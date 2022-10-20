Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Maine: Win or lose, Linnehan is a man with a message
John Linnehan is a wiry bundle of energy. He’s the Republican candidate for House District 13, consisting of his hometown of Ellsworth plus Waltham and central Hancock. At the same time, he’s running for the Ellsworth City Council. If he were to win both seats, he would prioritize where to be, when, based on what is most important to Ellsworth.
State of Maine: Worth steps up to give voters a choice
Ellsworth resident Mark Worth is a Democrat running for House District 13 (Ellsworth, Waltham and Fletchers Landing). His opponent is Republican John Linnehan, also of Ellsworth. Neither has served in office before. Worth is a quiet man. A long-ago history teacher in Massachusetts and a “minister emeritus” in the Unitarian...
Leadership baton gets passed at historical society
BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian, executive director of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, is leaving her post after three years. Her successor, Erin Cough, a former board member who has served as operations director since 2021, will take up the reins. But Rapkievian isn’t going far. She will continue...
Mildred Evelyn (Sherman) Thurston
Mildred Evelyn (Sherman) Thurston passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Oct. 25, 1932, the daughter of Lena Blanche Weed and Calvin Austin Sherman. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1951. Mildred was employed by the state of Maine Department...
Abbe hosts album release concert Oct. 30
BAR HARBOR — Wabanaki bassist, composer and songwriter Mali Obomsawin is marking the release of her new album, “Sweet Tooth,” with an outdoor performance at the Abbe Museum 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $26 for the public, $20 for museum members and optional for Tribal Community members. Day-of-show tickets will be available at the door.
