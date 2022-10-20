Read full article on original website
Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers
The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
Oregon’s resurgence may benefit one team more than any and it’s not Georgia
Oregon’s climb back into the Top 10 is good news for Georgia, but another rival could benefit even more from the Duck’s strength: USC football. A season-opening beatdown at the hands of Georgia set the Oregon Ducks back in 2022. They’ve spent the last six games taking steps forward after that big step back.
Chemistry between Nix and Irving exemplified on critical late down throws
The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.
Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of California week
Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against California on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
WATCH: Bo Nix previews No. 8 Oregon's road trip to California
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's big win this past weekend against previously unbeaten UCLA and looking ahead to the Ducks' challenge on the road at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Max Williams 'a rarity' for work ethic, foundation to push through two ACL tears
Before a reporter could ask another question following USC’s 41-28 win at Stanford Week 2, USC head coach Lincoln Riley interceded to compliment his starting free safety on his right side, fourth-year sophomore Max Williams. “This guy has been a warrior for us,” Riley said with great appreciation.
Oregon men's basketball ranked inside the Top 25 for Coaches Poll
The Oregon Duck men's basketball program will enter the 2022-23 season ranked inside the Top 25 for both the Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The coaches poll was released Tuesday morning, and Oregon clocked in as the Pac-12's third highest-rated program in the poll. Coaches across the...
Except: Chip Kelly on Necessary Corrections, The Defense
In this except, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the necessary corrections that need to made from the Oregon game and what he saw in the defensive breakdowns. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
As recruiting forges forward, Oregon's football staff working the recruiting balance of multiple classes
Oregon football's recruiting process is going as well as its gone in the last few years. The Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 nationally, hold two five-star commits,
Oregon commit Cole Martin recaps Louisville official visit
Oregon commit Cole Martin recaps Louisville official visit

The latest on the Oregon commit...
Washington 2024 OL Fox Crader takes in Oregon win over UCLA
Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen 2024 offensive lineman Fox Crader talked about Oregon's win over UCLA on Saturday inside Autzen Stadium...
Five notable quotes from UCLA HC Chip Kelly following loss to Oregon
Former Oregon head coach and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media following No. 9 UCLA's loss to No. 10 Oregon. Here are five notable quotes from Kelly from his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly...
RECRUITING: USC football offers four-star 2024 DMV linebacker Gabriel Williams
USC football sent out another offer in the 2024 cycle, this time to four-star St. Vincent Pallotti (MD) linebacker Gabriel Williams on Sunday. Williams boasts more than a dozen offers, including Maryland, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virgnia Tech and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Williams is rated the...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10
UCLA football's undefeated season was cut short Saturday in Eugene, while UCLA men's basketball picked up a secret scrimmage win over San Diego State.
Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon
Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Nix and Dillingham working in harmony to lead potent Oregon offense
Bo Nix's decision to link back up with Kenny Dillingham is looking better by the day. The reunion between the senior quarterback and 32-year old offensive coordinator has revived the Auburn transfer's career. Nix is putting up video game numbers in Dillingham's offense. Since a not-so-good first impression in Atlanta, Nix has thrown for 17 touchdowns, run for eight more and only turned it over once during the team's six-game win streak, capped by Saturday's 45-30 beatdown of No. 9 UCLA.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
