Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers

The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
Chemistry between Nix and Irving exemplified on critical late down throws

The aggressive nature of Oregon under Dan Lanning did not take a break against UCLA this past weekend. On three fourth-down opportunities, Oregon went for it and converted. Two of those attempts came inside Oregon's own territory, turning to the ground game with conversions from Jordan James and Bo Nix. The Ducks' third and final scoring play came on a wheel route to Bucky Irving and cemented Oregon's victory over UCLA.
Everything Bo Nix said on Tuesday of California week

Bo Nix met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the team's preparation for its upcoming matchup against California on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
WATCH: Bo Nix previews No. 8 Oregon's road trip to California

Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's big win this past weekend against previously unbeaten UCLA and looking ahead to the Ducks' challenge on the road at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon

Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Nix and Dillingham working in harmony to lead potent Oregon offense

Bo Nix's decision to link back up with Kenny Dillingham is looking better by the day. The reunion between the senior quarterback and 32-year old offensive coordinator has revived the Auburn transfer's career. Nix is putting up video game numbers in Dillingham's offense. Since a not-so-good first impression in Atlanta, Nix has thrown for 17 touchdowns, run for eight more and only turned it over once during the team's six-game win streak, capped by Saturday's 45-30 beatdown of No. 9 UCLA.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
