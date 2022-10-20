Watch Now: Kingsport city leaders say state of the city is financially sound

Read full article on original website
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list comprised by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. The resolution went before the Budget Committee at its last...
Elizabethton City Council
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 3-mile stretch of highway connects the two cities and is heavily traveled,...
Commissioners approve design fees for new Election Commission offices
Washington County commissioners deferred action Monday on a request for $100,000 to cover design fees for a proposed new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. Instead, commissioners approved $25,000 to pay for design fees to renovate the county-owned former Princeton Arts Center...
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
Washington County commissioners to decide on projects
Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on funding to finally complete the ballfields at the Boones Creek K-School, as well as money to renovate part of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and to pay architect fees for designing a new multi-purpose county office building. Commissioners will decide...
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Huschka House receives more than $10K in 14th 'Big Give'
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit. Huschka House provides homeless young adults in Northeast Tennessee with a safe living environment, affordable housing and...
Eastman designated historic civil engineering landmark
Eastman has been designated as an Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, a press release stated.
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City
Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn’t easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 24
Oct. 24, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a variety of news accounts with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of Oct. 23. Several of the news accounts were reported with slightly differing details in a previous column. Among the items the newspaper reported on the 24th were “Harry Gump and Miss Cora Patton were married last Thursday evening, at the parsonage of Dr. L.B. Caldwell, who officiated. The marriage was kept quiet until Sunday, when the bride and groom boarded the train for Oliver Springs, where the bride’s sister lives, and for the Centennial. Miss Patton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Patton. Mr. Gump is the senior member of the firm of Gump Bros.”
Carter County Drug Take Back will provide opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications
ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, that will be hosted by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement. The Drug Take Back will take place at locations...
19 arrested in connection with 2021 Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON - Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
JCPD accepting applications for Shop With a Cop
The Johnson City Police Department recently announced that the 8th Annual Shop With a Cop program will be held Monday, Dec. 12. Shop With a Cop is a partnership between the JCPD and Johnson City Schools that pairs law enforcement officers with elementary schoolchildren in need.
