Rochester Hills, MI

Oakland County deputies buy teen new bike after he was hit by car

 5 days ago

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills teen was hit by a car while riding his bike, and deputies just surprised him with a new one.

In a Facebook post, Rochester Hills city officials say the teen was hit a little over a week ago while riding his bike to school.

Fortunately, the teen wasn't severely injured, he suffered a bad injury, and police say his bike was mangled.

To surprise the teen, the Rochester Hills Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office teamed up to buy him a new bike.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, "THIS is the heart and soul of our deputies. They do this job to make a difference, and I think they do that every day. In this situation, the deputy's benevolent fund stepped up and purchased a bike for this young man after his had been destroyed in an accident. Proud of our team."

