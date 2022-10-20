An unidentified man rammed into a 32-year-old on Brooklyn’s Myrtle-Wyckoff platform on Friday afternoon, violently shoving the victim onto the subway tracks in a reportedly unprovoked attack. The incident was captured by the station’s camera in newly released video footage, which showed the offender, clad in a yellow hoodie and glasses, dropping his backpack to the ground and looking both ways before getting a running start and plunging shoulder-first into David Martin, who was walking along the other side of the L train platform. A transit worker who spoke with Martin said there was no argument or confrontation preceding the attack, reported the New York Post, and that it was just a “random shove.” But the encounter left Martin in severe pain. “My collar bone is broken and everything around it is sprained so I can barely move my left side,” Martin told CBS News, adding this his trauma is “pretty intense” at the moment. “People were really nice trying to pull me up, but I was in too much pain, so I walked to the end of the station and walked up a little ladder.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO