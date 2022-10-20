Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Video Shows Terrifying Moment Man Was Shoved Onto NYC Subway Tracks
An unidentified man rammed into a 32-year-old on Brooklyn’s Myrtle-Wyckoff platform on Friday afternoon, violently shoving the victim onto the subway tracks in a reportedly unprovoked attack. The incident was captured by the station’s camera in newly released video footage, which showed the offender, clad in a yellow hoodie and glasses, dropping his backpack to the ground and looking both ways before getting a running start and plunging shoulder-first into David Martin, who was walking along the other side of the L train platform. A transit worker who spoke with Martin said there was no argument or confrontation preceding the attack, reported the New York Post, and that it was just a “random shove.” But the encounter left Martin in severe pain. “My collar bone is broken and everything around it is sprained so I can barely move my left side,” Martin told CBS News, adding this his trauma is “pretty intense” at the moment. “People were really nice trying to pull me up, but I was in too much pain, so I walked to the end of the station and walked up a little ladder.”
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Daily Beast
Family of Four That Vanished After ‘Paranoid’ 911 Call Found Safe
A Michigan family of four who mysteriously vanished last week—after the patriarch called police in a paranoid panic—has been found alive and unharmed in Wisconsin. The saga began about a week ago, when authorities in Fremont, Michigan, received a 911 call on Oct. 16 from 51-year-old Anthony Cirigliano, who was displaying “paranoid” behavior, including spouting odd statements about the 9/11 terror attacks. According to a 911 call obtained by WOOD, Cirigliano accused unspecified people of trying to “erase” him for the information he knew about the attack.
Daily Beast
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast. The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle...
Daily Beast
Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard Likely Mauled by Dogs: Cops
A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead in an apparent dog attack, officials said Monday night. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after deputies discovered the driver’s body in the front yard of a house in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Cops were responding to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house for hours. According to Fox4, police said the driver’s injuries were “consistent with an animal attack and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.” Authorities also noticed blood on the dog door. Both of the dogs, whose breed has not been identified, were shot by police, though the sheriff’s office could not confirm if they were responsible. They were, however, “aggressive” when approached by personnel, cops said. Amazon has yet to release a statement but told Fox4 “drivers that deliver for them are independent contractors.”
Daily Beast
St. Louis Gunman Left Chilling Note Before Storming School With 600 Rounds of Ammo, Cops Say
The gunman who killed two at a St. Louis performing arts high school on Monday left a chilling note complaining about his “isolated” existence, which he claimed created the “perfect storm” for a mass shooter, cops said Tuesday. The shooter, who was killed in a firefight...
Daily Beast
Uvalde Teacher Wrongly Accused of Leaving Door Open Is ‘Suffering Mentally’
Robb Elementary School teacher Emilia Marin endured threats and calls for her termination after police accused the survivor of leaving a school door propped open during the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. However, unreleased video footage recently obtained by ABC’s Good Morning America reveals what actually happened in those brief minutes on May 24: She never left the door open. “I died that day,” Marin told GMA. “Right now, I’m lost. Sometimes I go into a dark place. And it’s hard when I’m there, but I tell myself, ‘you can’t let him win. You can’t let him win,’” referring to the gunman, Salvador Ramos. In the video, Marin can be seen dashing toward the front door after hearing Ramos’ truck crash outside, then running back in to alert the students to lock down, kicking away the rock that left the door ajar. “I am suffering mentally of course, emotionally,” said Marin, who now struggles with anxiety and depression, wears noise cancelling headphones, and speaks with a stutter since the shooting. “I see those victims’ faces. I pray for them every night.”
Teen boys, 13 and 15, slashed in Queens
Two teen boys were slashed in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Suspected burglar injures himself while stealing safe from Buckhead restaurant
Popular Buckhead brunch restaurant Buttermilk Kitchen was burglarized early Tuesday morning when a man broke into the building and stole the cash-filled safe from the office.
Daily Beast
Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption
Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.
Amazon driver found dead near truck after possible dog attack
Authorities in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, have launched an investigation into the death of an Amazon delivery driver after he was found dead with possible dog bite injuries.
