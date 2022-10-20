ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RICHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Corcoran homeowner chases would-be vehicle thieves, police report

CORCORAN, Minn. -- Police in Corcoran say that a homeowner thwarted an attempted car theft Friday afternoon.Police say that a man called officers at about 1 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bridle Path. He said that three men had walked into his garage. When he went outside, he said the men fled the garage toward a white Mazda SUV parked in front of the home. Police say that the man reported one of them brandished a handgun before they fled in the vehicle.About 15 minutes later, police received word of a stolen Mercedes SUV, and located the vehicle traveling with the white Mazda. Police pursued the two vehicles through Maple Grove and ultimately into Minneapolis, where the stolen vehicles split up. Officers lost track of them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police.The police department also stressed the importance of making sure that you don't keep valuables inside your vehicles.
CORCORAN, MN
siouxcountyradio.com

Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured

A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
LE MARS, IA
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

None injured after house fire in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- No injuries were reported after a large fire at a home in Maple Grove Monday.The fire department shared this photo of the house on Vagabond Lane.Firefighters say the flames spread onto the deck and siding, and through the attic and basement.Neighbors helped get the family out safely.Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Fatal crash reported on I-35W

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — One man has died following a crash on I-35W in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Officials said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W when it veered off the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The car then hit the sound barrier...
BURNSVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School

(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
GROVE CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

