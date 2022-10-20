Read full article on original website
Pryor Boys XC Return to the State Meet
PRYOR, Okla. - After a 20 year hiatus, the Pryor Boys Cross Country team has earned a spot in this Saturday’s State Championship Meet to be held at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The boys, led by Carson Pendley, competed this last Saturday the 22nd in Ponca City at...
Tigers Lose a Heartbreaker to Edison
PRYOR, Oklahoma - It has been a year of disappointment for the Pryor Tigers this season by all measures. The heart of this team still has a heart that is beating, and that is evident by how hard they are playing on the field. Last Friday night the Tigers took...
Meet Sam: Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Sam has a long history with the shelter. He first came to the shelter in 2019 and was held here for a year as part of an animal cruelty case. He was finally adopted in October of 2020 and had a good home for a while. After a couple of years, Sam became an escape artist and his new owner was no longer able to keep him. So Sam came back to the shelter in March of this year. Sam is the sweetest, nicest dog. He loves all people and dogs. He's not a big fan of cats. Sam is 6 years old and weighs around 60 pounds. If you're interested in Sam, please contact the shelter. 918-825-7172.
Rotary Students of the Month for October
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Rotary was honored to have as student guests this month Ericka Dodson and Benton Raymer. Erica, daughter of Jennifer and Shawn Dodson, has earned these honors: National Honor Society President, State Honor Society, Band Drum Major, Honors in Choir, Jazz Choir, Superior ratings for flute, Woodwind of the Year, Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month, and Salutatorian candidate. She enjoys these extra-curricular activities: Band, National Honor Society, Dance teacher at Dreamz Dance Studio, and Theatre Arts – helping with productions.
Highlights of Pryor's City Council Meeting
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Highlights from the Pryor City Council meeting held on Tuesday, October 18. Mayor Larry Lees reported that "the City is not in the red, the General Fund is in the red." This was an update from his report to the Budget Committee the week before where the Mayor reported the "City" was &784,000 "in the red." Mayor Lees reported that he relied on a report that had not accounted for all the revenue and had since received an updated report with the correct revenue and the General Fund was $149,000 in the red. Mayor Lees went on to explain that the city had transferred $50,000 to the Economic Development Trust Authority and that city normally pays several bills at the beginning of the fiscal year such as property and liability insurance. Lees went on to explain that by paying these bills in this manner it saves the City money.
Mayes County Drop Coalition Prescription Drug Collection October 29th
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Mayes County DROP Coalition will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs on October 29th to close out Red Ribbon Week for area schools. Bring your medication for disposal to Chouteau Family Pharmacy at 214 N. Chouteau Ave, Chouteau or Locke Supply Company at 506 S. Elliott Street, Pryor from 10-1 pm. This event will be a drive-thru event. Medical lockboxes and Deterra bags will be available free while supplies last.
