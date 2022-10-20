PRYOR, Oklahoma - Highlights from the Pryor City Council meeting held on Tuesday, October 18. Mayor Larry Lees reported that "the City is not in the red, the General Fund is in the red." This was an update from his report to the Budget Committee the week before where the Mayor reported the "City" was &784,000 "in the red." Mayor Lees reported that he relied on a report that had not accounted for all the revenue and had since received an updated report with the correct revenue and the General Fund was $149,000 in the red. Mayor Lees went on to explain that the city had transferred $50,000 to the Economic Development Trust Authority and that city normally pays several bills at the beginning of the fiscal year such as property and liability insurance. Lees went on to explain that by paying these bills in this manner it saves the City money.

PRYOR, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO