ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Woman blinded in jail settles with California county for $4M

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0igaO30F00

A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said.

Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming herself after she was arrested in 2019, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported late Wednesday.

Suarez was arrested after police found her wandering outside a San Ysidro motel where she had used drugs. When she was taken into custody at the Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee, she was acting oddly and clawing at her eyes, according to jail paperwork, and staff placed her in a cell by herself.

Suarez said in her lawsuit that a deputy was watching as she tried to remove her eyeball and failed to intervene after she succeeded.

Suarez says the money will help her work toward living more independently. Danielle Pena, her lawyer, said she hopes to see more accountability.

A Sheriff's Department spokesperson says the settlement can't erase the pain and extended its sympathy to Suarez and her family.

Inmate deaths in San Diego County jails have ranked among the highest in California for the past 15 years and according to an independent review r eleased by the state auditor earlier this year, authorities have consistently failed to address the problem.

The report found the San Diego County sheriff's department failed to adequately assess inmates' physical and mental health and intervene adequately in emergencies. The department said it has since adopted measures to address the problem but the deaths have continued at a record pace.

Comments / 4

Kelly Wallace
5d ago

come on people. do you think they can watch an inmate 24/7? If someone wants to pull out their own eyes and then blame someone else? That is crazy. If you want to take drugs that make you that crazy....it is YOUR FAULT.

Reply
2
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced for road rage killing

The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC News

ABC News

882K+
Followers
186K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy