ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Endorsement: In Lauderhill, re-elect Thurston and Grant

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

Voters in Lauderhill will choose a mayor and a city commissioner on Nov. 8. The best options are to retain two incumbents, Mayor Kenneth Thurston and City Commissioner Denise Grant.

This diverse community in the heart of Broward has a year-round population of 66,000 that swells to about 75,000 during snowbird season, according to the city’s website. It was founded in 1959 by developer Herb Sadkin, who enlisted public relations man William Safire, later a speechwriter for Richard Nixon and a New York Times columnist, who dreamed up Lauderhill as a bit of wordplay with Lauderdale — despite the lack of hills in Lauderhill.

Mayor, Seat No. 5

Thurston, 71, is an engaged leader with deep community roots who travels the city in a golf cart, talking to constituents.

Challenger Richard Campbell, 66, is a former commissioner who criticizes Thurston for favoring high taxes and spending. On that topic, we asked Campbell the size of the city budget and he had no idea, saying: “The mayor would be in a better position to respond to that question.” Without hesitation, Thurston said: $171 million. A candidate for mayor should know the size of his city’s budget, especially if he’s criticizing it.

Thurston voted to increase city officials’ discretionary accounts to $30,000 a year, money that can be given to residents dealing with code issues or other problems, as the Sun Sentinel reported. “The programs are all positive, and they uplift the community,” Thurston said.

Campbell called it “a bad move.” The criticism is warranted, but Campbell needs to build a stronger case than that to justify unseating Thurston.

Even though the expenses need approval of a city finance official, they should not be controlled by elected officials, because the potential for waste or political favoritism is too great. Residents and organizations should apply for the money through an open process.

The mayor serves a four-year term, but Thurston can seek only a two-year term due to a 12-year term limit provision in the city’s charter, according to a legal opinion from City Attorney Earl Hall.

Campbell is a 28-year city resident with a master’s degree in physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University.

Commission, Seat No. 4

Commissioner Denise Grant, seeking a second term, is challenged by Miguelaille “Migy” Pierre, who did not submit a Sun Sentinel questionnaire or respond to an interview invitation. Why should Lauderhill residents expect Pierre to be any more responsive to them?

A native of Jamaica, Grant is business development director for a law firm. She emphasizes community outreach efforts such as “Coffee with a Cop” and “Unity in the Community.” She was the only commissioner who voted against increasing commissioners’ discretionary expense accounts last year.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members or a designee. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Thousands head to the polls for early voting in South Florida

Thousands of voters across South Florida headed to the polls on Monday, deciding not to wait until the last minute. In-person early voting runs through Nov. 6 — letting voters cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The polls are open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “So far so good,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. In Palm Beach County, the busiest location was ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After policy reversal, Palm Beach County deputies now armed with opioid antidote

Over 2,000 Palm Beach County deputies are now carrying naloxone, a life-saving nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. They join the majority of sheriff’s offices across the state, including Broward, which began arming deputies with the medicine in 2017, in an effort to combat a deepening opioid crisis driven by the powerful ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A proposed Chick-fil-A keeps drawing scrutiny. Boca Raton says it needs more time to make decision.

It seemed like it was nearly a done deal for a new Chick-fil-A to be built in Boca Raton along Federal Highway, but the controversial project is now under the microscope again amid a backlash from some residents. The Chick-fil-A would be part of massive overhaul to a 3.5-acre property at 2700 N. Federal Highway, which is currently home to a Best Western hotel. Under the proposal, the hotel ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Free on-demand ride service Freebee is coming to another Broward city

Residents and visitors in several South Florida cities, including Hallandale Beach in southeastern Broward County, will soon have access to free door-to-door rides they can order from their smartphones. Freebee, an electric vehicle shuttle headquartered in Miami, currently provides service to 24 Florida cities and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Plans call for the service to soon expand into three ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Paralyzed Floridians and elderly could lose home caregivers via $15-an-hour pay-raise funding glitch

Coral Springs resident Ryan Gebauer has overcome more challenges than most of us could imagine facing. In 1995, when he was 16, Gebauer was horsing around at a friend’s house in The Falls development. He climbed a tree so he could jump into a canal, but when a branch broke off, he fell head-first, 35 to 40 feet, and was paralyzed from the neck down. But with the help of personal caregivers and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

5 hurt, 3 critically, after fuel tanker overturns and explodes on I-95 in South Florida

A passenger car and a fuel tanker truck collided on Interstate 95 with such force that the tanker truck flipped on its side and exploded into flames Tuesday afternoon. Three people are in critical condition after multiple vehicles caught on fire in the northbound lanes near the Atlantic Avenue exit in Delray Beach. They were taken to Delray Beach Medical Center, and one person was then ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

200 drones will put on a nighttime show in South Florida. Here’s when and where.

Maybe this time the show will go on. Pompano Beach’s long-anticipated drone show will take to the sky 7 p.m. Nov. 12 — months after it was rained out in a monstrous storm. Against the night sky, 200 drones will dance to music. Among the expected features: The fish in the city’s logo will jump out of a bubble and take a swim, and a catamaran sailboat will sail in the sky. The city’s show, a new ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Regional girls volleyball schedule

According to FHSAA.com: Regional quarterfinals Wednesday 7A Western at Boca Raton Cypress Bay at Miami Fort Pierce Central at Jupiter Wellington at Osceola 6A South Plantation at West Boca Raton Cooper City at St. Thomas Aquinas 5A Pembroke Pines Charter at Jensen Beach Okeechobee at American Heritage Mourning at Archbishop McCarthy Sebring at Suncoast Tuesday 4A Coral Springs Charter at ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: What’s in a $100 bloody mary? And where can you find it?

Sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article, you want a little news brief instead — an amuse bouche of information, if you will. That’s why we’re launching Small Bites, a new feature at the South Florida Sun Sentinel with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene. Enjoy! WHAT: Did you know The Ben in West Palm Beach is offering $100 bloody mary cocktails? Wait, wait ... before you ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How to see Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

South Florida favorite Billy Joel is returning Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for an early 2023 show on Friday, Jan. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at MyHRL.com, with a venue presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday via the Hard Rock’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Prices start at $105. Joel’s annual pilgrimage to South Florida, New ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Is 8-3 with a 5-game win streak in Miami’s future? Does Brandon Shell hold on to RT job?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Can they win 5 in a row to get to 8-3? — @1972wasgreat on Twitter A: They certainly could. Here’s the schedule through the end of November: at Detroit Lions, at Chicago Bears, vs. Houston Texans, bye, vs. Cleveland Browns. Those ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Oladipo remains behind but Yurtseven takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip

The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded. Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season. On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy