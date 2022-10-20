Endorsement: In Lauderhill, re-elect Thurston and Grant

Voters in Lauderhill will choose a mayor and a city commissioner on Nov. 8. The best options are to retain two incumbents, Mayor Kenneth Thurston and City Commissioner Denise Grant.

This diverse community in the heart of Broward has a year-round population of 66,000 that swells to about 75,000 during snowbird season, according to the city’s website. It was founded in 1959 by developer Herb Sadkin, who enlisted public relations man William Safire, later a speechwriter for Richard Nixon and a New York Times columnist, who dreamed up Lauderhill as a bit of wordplay with Lauderdale — despite the lack of hills in Lauderhill.

Mayor, Seat No. 5

Thurston, 71, is an engaged leader with deep community roots who travels the city in a golf cart, talking to constituents.

Challenger Richard Campbell, 66, is a former commissioner who criticizes Thurston for favoring high taxes and spending. On that topic, we asked Campbell the size of the city budget and he had no idea, saying: “The mayor would be in a better position to respond to that question.” Without hesitation, Thurston said: $171 million. A candidate for mayor should know the size of his city’s budget, especially if he’s criticizing it.

Thurston voted to increase city officials’ discretionary accounts to $30,000 a year, money that can be given to residents dealing with code issues or other problems, as the Sun Sentinel reported. “The programs are all positive, and they uplift the community,” Thurston said.

Campbell called it “a bad move.” The criticism is warranted, but Campbell needs to build a stronger case than that to justify unseating Thurston.

Even though the expenses need approval of a city finance official, they should not be controlled by elected officials, because the potential for waste or political favoritism is too great. Residents and organizations should apply for the money through an open process.

The mayor serves a four-year term, but Thurston can seek only a two-year term due to a 12-year term limit provision in the city’s charter, according to a legal opinion from City Attorney Earl Hall.

Campbell is a 28-year city resident with a master’s degree in physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University.

Commission, Seat No. 4

Commissioner Denise Grant, seeking a second term, is challenged by Miguelaille “Migy” Pierre, who did not submit a Sun Sentinel questionnaire or respond to an interview invitation. Why should Lauderhill residents expect Pierre to be any more responsive to them?

A native of Jamaica, Grant is business development director for a law firm. She emphasizes community outreach efforts such as “Coffee with a Cop” and “Unity in the Community.” She was the only commissioner who voted against increasing commissioners’ discretionary expense accounts last year.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members or a designee. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.